Silent Hill: Ascension revealed: a live, interactive event happening in 2023

During today's Silent Hill Transmission, we didn't just see the Silent Hill 2 Remake, Silent Hill Townfall, and Silent Hill F revealed. We also were privy to the reveal of a new film, Return to Silent Hill, and something a little more unusually packaged... Silent Hill: Ascension.

This is perhaps the most excitement we’ve had since was via PT, the playable teaser for Silent Hills. This was to be Hideo Kojima’s take on the series, and given the demo, people were very much preparing for Silent Hill to scare them senseless again. That said, Silent Hills didn’t see the light of day and PT remains an enigma.

It's been a long few years since we heard from Silent Hill, so it's rather nice to see the series attempting to come back with full force, in the form of multiple types of media.

Silent Hill: Ascension was teased during the transmission, and looks to be some sort of live event for fans of the franchise to get involved. During the teaser, we saw glimpses of messages discussing if they could save 'her', or advising someone to run. This leads everyone to believe that this will be some sort of interactive, community stream.

Ascension was also then revealed as being created in partnership with J. J. Abrams' Bad Robot Games, Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive, streaming software specialists Genvid, and dj2 Entertainment, who specialise in adapting games for TV.

It was then discussed as to how Silent Hill: Ascension was inspired by streamers having played Silent Hill live, being scared alongside their audience. Ascension will be a live event, and a series, and it appears as though those watching will be deciding how everything folds.

Finally, we're then reminded that there's no reset button in Ascension, and it'll be down to those watching to "shape the Silent Hill canon forever." This is certainly an interesting concept for the Silent Hill universe, and one I can't wait to get involved in, but here's to hoping it's not just a gorier version of Black Mirror's Bandersnatch.