The Silent Hill 2 remake from Bloober Team has brought along all of the endings from the original 2001 game with it, but there are a couple of new endings for fans to seek out and unlock. These two new endings act as slight variations on the original endings for the game, and they’re definitely worth witnessing for yourself.

The Stillness ending acts as a variation of the In Water ending, in which James drives off into the lake and we can only assume he has, well, chosen to end his time in Silent Hill in his own way. Without further ado, here’s how to unlock the Stillness ending in Silent Hill 2.

How to unlock the Stillness ending in Silent Hill 2

To unlock the Stillness ending in Silent Hill 2, there are two very important prerequisites you need to have met before starting your journey. The first is that you must have unlocked the In Water ending, and the second is that you must be playing the game in New Game Plus.

During your first run of the Silent Hill 2 remake, you will only be able to unlock the Leave, In Water, and Maria endings. In New Game Plus, however, the Rebirth, Dog, and UFO endings become available.

If you’re in New Game Plus but have unlocked the Leave ending prior, you can unlock the new Bliss ending, and if you’re in New Game Plus but have unlocked the In Water ending prior, you can unlock the Stillness ending.

With that out of the way, let’s go about unlocking the Stillness ending. After unlocking the In Water ending and beginning the game in New Game Plus, you then need to collect the Key of Sorrow.

Where to find the Key of Sorrow in Silent Hill 2

The Key of Sorrow is just beyond Nathan Avenue in Silent Hill 2. This is towards the very beginning of the game.

Immediately after you leave Best Auto Parts and go past the fence where James would get the Wooden Plank and Radio in the original game (for those not familiar, you can interact with this fence for a Glimpse of the Past), you will go through a slightly ajar gate.

Just past the gate is a green car. If you smash all the windows of this car using the Chainsaw (which you should have picked up from the Lumberyard prior to Best Auto Parts), you’ll acquire the Key of Sorrow here.

Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

Now, you don’t need to worry about a thing until you reach the Otherworld Hotel, after playing the Videotape in Room 312 of Lake View Hotel.

Once in the Otherworld Hotel, you then need to make your way to the Manager’s Office; this is where you will have completed the Gem Puzzle earlier.

In here, there is a locked safe that requires a key and code. Put the Key of Sorrow into the safe, and then input the code of 314. This will give you the Toluca Lake Postcard.

Put the Key of Sorrow and code of 314 into this safe to get the Toluca Lake Postcard. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

Now, all you need to do is finish the game as you would normally and you will unlock the Stillness ending.

It’s also worth noting that if you have all four items for the Rebirth ending in your inventory, the Stillness ending overrides this in my experience. So, if you’re attempting to unlock both, it’s worth making a manual save before reaching the Manager’s Office and remembering to not collect the Toluca Lake Postcard when aiming to unlock Rebirth.

