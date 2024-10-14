Silent Hill 2 has multiple endings for fans to figure out and discover, and the Silent Hill 2 remake is no different. All the endings from the original game are present, as well as some new endings from Bloober Team that players can look forward to finding.

The comical, for fun UFO ending crafted by Team Silent is one of the multiple endings you can try to unlock, and fortunately, it isn’t too tricky to try and get once you venture into New Game Plus for the first time. Without further ado, here’s how to unlock the UFO ending in the Silent Hill 2 remake, and where to find and use the Blue Gem.

Silent Hill 2 UFO Ending - Where to find and use the Blue Gem

First things first, if you’re hoping to unlock the UFO ending in Silent Hill 2, you must be starting a New Game Plus run.

In your first run of the game, only the three original endings are available: Leave, In Water, and Maria. In New Game Plus, however, additional endings become available. These include Rebirth, the Dog ending, the UFO ending, and two brand-new endings, Stillness and Bliss. For more on these, take a look at our Silent Hill 2 endings guide.

Where to find the Blue Gem in Silent Hill 2

After starting Silent Hill 2 in New Game Plus, you need to track down the key item for the UFO ending: the Blue Gem. This is found in East South Vale at the very start of the game.

Just north of Big Jay’s, which is marked on your map, there will be a pet store, which is where you find the first half of the Dog Key needed for the Dog ending.

If you continue to follow this same road north however, you’ll eventually come to the Jeweler’s. Smash the windows of the Jeweler’s storefront, and you can retrieve the Blue Gem from a suitcase inside of them.

The Blue Gem is inside one of the Jeweler’s storefront windows. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

Where to use the Blue Gem in Silent Hill 2

After finding the Blue Gem in Silent Hill 2, you then need to use the item in four different areas across the game.

You can identify the areas that you need to use the Blue Gem by listening out for a whirring, sci-fi sound effect that plays. If you investigate the Blue Gem in your inventory once you hear this, it’ll glow ominously which shows that you have used it in the right spot.

The four areas you need to investigate the Blue Gem at are as follows:

The rooftop of Saul Street Apartments, as you exit the building but before you go down the ladder.

The pier at Rosewater Park, where you first meet Maria. This is just after leaving Blue Creek Apartments.

The pier at Lake View Hotel, where you arrive following paddling across Toluca Lake.

Room 312 of Lake View Hotel before playing the Videotape. This is where you will unlock the ending.

After using the Blue Gem in Room 312 of Lake View Hotel, before playing the Videotape, you will unlock the UFO ending. Enjoy!

