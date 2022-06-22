Watch this Unreal Engine 5 video and tell us you're not desperate for Bloodborne 2

If you’re like us, the idea of Bloodborne 2 has us dreaming of what a hypothetical sequel to the excellent gothic action RPG would look like. What dark corners of the world would we explore? What horrors would await us there? It’s enough to make a person sick. Enter a recently released Unreal Engine 5 montage - which aims to further explore the premise.

Uploaded to Youtube by Enfant Terrible, this video compiles a range of Unreal Engine 5 projects from a range of talented creators, all of which lean into that dark tone that helps make Bloodborne the beloved game it is today.

Watch the fan trailer yourself here!

In it, we see rain-slicked streets, lavishly decorated mansions, ravaged and unkempt pathways and lofty spires reaching skyward. While occasionally the video is a touch jarring as different artists’ works splice into each other, the video does make a good case for setting a potential Bloodborne 2 in the engine. Some of the projects highlighted really do feel as though you could drop a hunter with a saw in hand right onto it.

That being said, some aren’t totally convinced on the merits of this trailer. One of the most liked comments on the video from user djbeema states: “Impressive work, but everything looks way too nice and clean, and it lacks any of the atmosphere of Bloodborne's locations”. That criticism is correct of course - you cannot splice together different projects and expect to achieve the same tonal consistency the team at From Software is so good at establishing.

If you need reminding on what Bloodborne looks like, give the original trailer a watch!

That being said, you can’t watch this fanmade trailer and not see the appeal. If nothing else, it acts as even more evidence of the gaming communities’ hunger for more Bloodborne. Let us know what you think of the trailer below, and whether you think Unreal Engine 5 is a good fit for a hypothetical sequel.

