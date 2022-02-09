Reggie aces Wordle his first time playing it, then immediately quits

Reggie Fils-Aime, the former president and COO of Nintendo North America, was apparently curious over the public's recent obsession, Wordle, and decided to give it a try.

Wordle, in case you are unfamiliar with it, is a web-based word game where you are given six attempts to guess a five-letter word. Feedback is given for each guess, in the form of colored tiles which will indicate whether the letters match or occupy the correct position.

The game has a single daily solution, meaning every day a five-letter word is chosen, so all players around the world are attempting to guess the same word.

Anyway, Nintendo's popular ex-executive decided to play it recently and aced it on his second attempt. He then decided the game wasn't his jam. Oh well, well done anyway Reggie, as some of us can't figure the words out at all no matter how many attempts we get. We're word puzzle challegened, apparently.

Wordle 234 2/6



⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Had to try it. Done. Not my jam. — Reggie Fils-Aime (@Reggie) February 9, 2022

Wordle was developed by Josh Wardle who created it for himself and his partner to play before making it public in October 2021. By December, the had game had become very popular after Wardle added a sharing element to the game.

It became such a phenomenon, that The New York Times purchased the game from Wardle in January for an undisclosed seven-figure sum. The NYT initially said it plans to keep it free.