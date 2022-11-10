Today’s Wordle Answer (November 10th, 2022): Puzzle 509 Hints, Clues, and Solution

The Wordle answer today for November 10th, 2022, is a little existential. But you can still count on it being exactly where it’s supposed to be.

Collaboration is key if you’re going to figure out Puzzle 509, but that’s easier said than done in a single-player game!

The main point of difficulty with today’s puzzle is the vowels. Firstly, there are a lot of them, which makes it very easy to get caught up in trying to eliminate consonants and getting nowhere.

Next, words that start with a vowel are always tough, since you’re almost guaranteed to waste a couple of guesses trying to get letters in the right order.

To give you a fighting chance, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints to help shed some light on the conundrum, while we’ve also left a list of recent solutions from over the last month to give you some ideas for letters if you’re stuck.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When things aren’t going to plan in Wordle, it can all feel very hopeless. But all it takes is one inspired break to see everything slot neatly into place.

So you can get back on track, here are a few Wordle hints.

Your clues for Puzzle 509 are:

The answer contains three different vowels in the first, third and fifth positions

The first three letters can be added to “verse” to make everything

The second, third and fourth letters spell out a common name for head lice

The last three letters can be added to places like Israel and names like Reagan to indicate someone is from or a follower of somewhere or something

Previous Wordle Answers

Look over this list of recent Wordle solutions from over the last month and you’ll see that the same letters keep appearing - sometimes in the same spot for multiple days in a row. If you need help shaping the information you have already into a usable guess, then there’s no place better to look for inspiration.

#479 - Valid - October 11

#480 - Ionic - October 12

#481 - Equal - October 13

#482 - Floor - October 14

#483 - Catch - October 15

#484 - Spade - October 16

#485 - Stein - October 17

#486 - Exist - October 18

#487 - Quirk - October 19

#488 - Denim - October 20

#489 - Grove - October 21

#490 - Spiel - October 22

#491 - Mummy - October 23

#492 - Fault - October 24

#493 - Foggy - October 25

#494 - Flout - October 26

#495 - Carry - October 27

#496 - Sneak - October 28

#497 - Libel - October 29

#498 - Waltz - October 30

#499 - Aptly - October 31

#500 - Piney - November 1

#501 - Inept - November 2

#502 - Aloud - November 3

#503 - Photo - November 4

#504 - Dream - November 5

#505 - Stale - November 6

#506 - Begin - November 7

#507 - Spell - November 8

#508 - Rainy - November 9

Today’s Wordle Answer November 10th

The Wordle answer today is unite.

Unite is of Latin origin, from "unitus", the past tense form of the verb "unire", which meant "to make into one".

The Latin word for the number one is "unus", and other English words with related etymologies are universe, union, and unicorn./p>

