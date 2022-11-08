Today’s Wordle Answer (November 8th, 2022): Puzzle 507 Hints, Clues, and Solution

If blanking on today’s Wordle answer for November 8th, 2022, has got you growling with rage, then look no further.

Hopefully the word featured in Puzzle 507 isn’t something you have to deal with very often, but despite its niche usage it’s still a word most people will have heard used at some point.

With just one vowel to build around, you’re trying to sift through the whole alphabet for a jumble of four vowels, which can be a tall order. But with a little help you should be able to come through with the victory.

To take you closer to where you need to be, we’ve dreamed up some Wordle hints to give you a few clues. We’ve also collated some recent solutions from the last 30 days to give you some fresh ideas if you’re stuck.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’re struggling to figure out a tough Wordle, it’s only natural to get a bit grumpy. But if you’re feeling like snapping someone’s hand off, no game is worth that frustration.

Here are a few Wordle hints to ease the burden.

Your clues for Puzzle 507 are:

The answer contains just one vowel in the third position

You can add the first two letters to “-ow” to get a type of cold, white weather

The last two letters are sometimes used as a shortening for “real life” on the internet

Previous Wordle Answers

Isn’t it amazing how many words you can make out of 26 letters? If you’re not sure where to go next, check out this list of recent solutions from over the last month. While words never come up more than once, similar letters and combinations come up all the time, so there’s a lot to be learned from looking back.

#477 - Howdy - October 9

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

#479 - Valid - October 11

#480 - Ionic - October 12

#481 - Equal - October 13

#482 - Floor - October 14

#483 - Catch - October 15

#484 - Spade - October 16

#485 - Stein - October 17

#486 - Exist - October 18

#487 - Quirk - October 19

#488 - Denim - October 20

#489 - Grove - October 21

#490 - Spiel - October 22

#491 - Mummy - October 23

#492 - Fault - October 24

#493 - Foggy - October 25

#494 - Flout - October 26

#495 - Carry - October 27

#496 - Sneak - October 28

#497 - Libel - October 29

#498 - Waltz - October 30

#499 - Aptly - October 31

#500 - Piney - November 1

#501 - Inept - November 2

#502 - Aloud - November 3

#503 - Photo - November 4

#504 - Dream - November 5

#505 - Stale - November 6

#506 - Unite - November 7

Today’s Wordle Answer November 8th

The Wordle answer today is snarl.

Snarl has two distinct meanings with two potential etymologies.

The first comes from the Middle English word "snarlen", which meant "to trap or entangle’", and is evocative today of knotted hair or thread.

The more common usage of ‘snarl’ to mean the low sound that your dog might make if you try to relieve it of its favourite rope toy, likely comes from Low German "snarren", "to rattle" or Middle Low German "snorren", "to drone", which is also where "snore" comes from.

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!