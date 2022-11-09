Today’s Wordle Answer (November 9th, 2022): Puzzle 508 Hints, Clues, and Solution

If you need help with today’s Wordle answer for November 9th, 2022, just look at the window. With winter rolling in there's a good chance you will be able to describe the scene using the exact word.

Puzzle 508 combines some fun letters with a decent core of vowels to build around. But, whatever the combination, with just six guesses to figure things out, even the best players need a hint sometimes.

Hopefully where you live today's target isn't an everyday word, but it is very common. However, that doesn’t mean it’s a straightforward Wordle to solve. The letter in the first position hasn’t appeared in that slot at all over the last 30 days, but it has showed up a massive six times in different places.

The consonant at the end should be easier though, it's appeared six times in that slot alone over the last month.

To help you track them down without too much trouble, we’ve thought of some Wordle hints to give you a few clues. We’ve also updated our list of recent Wordle solutions from across the last few weeks to give you some ideas for letters if you’re stuck.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

There are so many possible combinations of letters to choose from in Wordle, it can feel like you're caught in a deluge. But with a clear head and the right strategy, it's possible to make it through unscathed.

To help keep you warm and dry, here are some Wordle hints to help guide your guesses.

Your clues for Puzzle 508 are:

The answer contains two different vowels in the second and third positions, and could be used to refer to Artificial Intelligence

The first two letters spell out the name of the Ancient Egyptian god of the sun

The last two letters are a common initialism for a big US city and state on the northeast coast of America

Previous Wordle Answers

When you need an extra push to get you over the line, sometimes the best place to take inspiration from is what’s come before. Here are all of the recent Wordle solutions from across the last 30 days. Although the specific word won’t come up again, you never know when similar letters will appear!

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

#479 - Valid - October 11

#480 - Ionic - October 12

#481 - Equal - October 13

#482 - Floor - October 14

#483 - Catch - October 15

#484 - Spade - October 16

#485 - Stein - October 17

#486 - Exist - October 18

#487 - Quirk - October 19

#488 - Denim - October 20

#489 - Grove - October 21

#490 - Spiel - October 22

#491 - Mummy - October 23

#492 - Fault - October 24

#493 - Foggy - October 25

#494 - Flout - October 26

#495 - Carry - October 27

#496 - Sneak - October 28

#497 - Libel - October 29

#498 - Waltz - October 30

#499 - Aptly - October 31

#500 - Piney - November 1

#501 - Inept - November 2

#502 - Aloud - November 3

#503 - Photo - November 4

#504 - Dream - November 5

#505 - Stale - November 6

#506 - Unite - November 7

#507 - Snarl - November 8

Today’s Wordle Answer November 9th

The Wordle answer today is rainy.

Given how often it rains in the UK, is it a surprise that a very similar word, "regn", was already present in Old English?

While the word itself is of uncertain origin, it's most likely a product of early Germanic languages, given the very similar analogues in German and Dutch (both "regen") and Danish and Norwegian (both "regn").

While it might seem like a modern invention for making slang words, adding "-y" to the end of a word to turn it into an adjective meaning "full of, or characterised by something" was actually present in Old English too, but it was pronounced more like "-ig".

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!