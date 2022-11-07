Today’s Wordle Answer (November 7th, 2022): Puzzle 506 Hints, Clues, and Solution

You’ll need to be at your best to bring together all the letters for today’s Wordle answer for November 7th, 2022. But it’s worth it if you can.

Collaboration is key if you’re going to figure out Puzzle 506, but that’s easier said than done in a single-player game!

The main point of difficulty with today’s puzzle is the vowels. Firstly, there are a lot of them, which makes it very easy to get caught up in trying to eliminate consonants and getting nowhere.

Next, words that start with a vowel are always tough, since you’re almost guaranteed to waste a couple of guesses trying to get letters in the right order.

So you’re not struggling for too long, we’ve devised a few Wordle hints to lead you closer to the answer. While we’ve also left an updated list of recent solutions from over the last month to give you some ideas if you’re stuck, below.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Wordle seems very simple on the face of it. All you need to do is combine five letters into an often everyday word. But it’s rarely that easy to fuse them all together.

To make your task just that little bit easier, here are a few Wordle hints.

Your clues for Puzzle 506 are:

The answer contains three different vowels in the first, third and fifth positions

The first three letters can be added to “verse” to make everything

The second, third and fourth letters spell out a common name for head lice

The last three letters can be added to places like Israel and names like Reagan to indicate someone is from or a follower of somewhere or something

Previous Wordle Answers

There are so many possible options available to you in Wordle, that sometimes it can be difficult to know what to pick. If you’re struggling to form the information you already have into a good guess, take some inspiration from this list of recent solutions from over the last month. You never know when something similar could appear again.

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

#476 - Vigor - October 8

#477 - Howdy - October 9

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

#479 - Valid - October 11

#480 - Ionic - October 12

#481 - Equal - October 13

#482 - Floor - October 14

#483 - Catch - October 15

#484 - Spade - October 16

#485 - Stein - October 17

#486 - Exist - October 18

#487 - Quirk - October 19

#488 - Denim - October 20

#489 - Grove - October 21

#490 - Spiel - October 22

#491 - Mummy - October 23

#492 - Fault - October 24

#493 - Foggy - October 25

#494 - Flout - October 26

#495 - Carry - October 27

#496 - Sneak - October 28

#497 - Libel - October 29

#498 - Waltz - October 30

#499 - Aptly - October 31

#500 - Piney - November 1

#501 - Inept - November 2

#502 - Aloud - November 3

#503 - Photo - November 4

#504 - Dream - November 5

#505 - Stale - November 6

Today’s Wordle Answer November 7th

The Wordle answer today is unite.

‘Unite’ is of Latin origin, from unitus, the past tense form of the verb unire, to ‘make into one’.

The Latin word for the number one is unus, other English words with related etymologies are universe, union, and unicorn.

