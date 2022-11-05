Today’s Wordle Answer (November 5th, 2022): Puzzle 504 Hints, Clues, and Solution

If trying to figure out today’s Wordle answer for November 5th, 2022, is sending you to sleep, then we’ve got you covered.

While none of the letters featured in Puzzle 504 are particularly difficult in themselves, the collocations of the consonants and vowels can be quite tricky - which is tough to sort out with only six guesses.

To give you much-needed boost, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints that make things a little bit easier. While we’ve also updated our list of recent solutions from over the last month to give you some ideas if you’re struggling.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

After a good start in Wordle, it doesn’t take long for your vision of perfection to turn into a nightmare. All it takes is a couple of wayward guesses and suddenly you’re starting into the face of defeat.

Here are a few Wordle hints to help you wake up to the danger.

Your clues for Puzzle 504 are:

The answer contains two different vowels in the third and fourth positions

The first two letters can be used as a shortened title given to people who specialize in medicine

The two vowels are used as the initialism for the games company that makes the FIFA games, Electronic Arts

Previous Wordle Answers

Check out this list of recent Wordle solutions if you’re in need of some different ideas. While words only ever appear once in Wordle, looking back over previous puzzles can yield some good information on the kinds of letters that tend to come up most often. If all else fails, at least you know what to avoid!

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

#476 - Vigor - October 8

#477 - Howdy - October 9

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

#479 - Valid - October 11

#480 - Ionic - October 12

#481 - Equal - October 13

#482 - Floor - October 14

#483 - Catch - October 15

#484 - Spade - October 16

#485 - Stein - October 17

#486 - Exist - October 18

#487 - Quirk - October 19

#488 - Denim - October 20

#489 - Grove - October 21

#490 - Spiel - October 22

#491 - Mummy - October 23

#492 - Fault - October 24

#493 - Foggy - October 25

#494 - Flout - October 26

#495 - Carry - October 27

#496 - Sneak - October 28

#497 - Libel - October 29

#498 - Waltz - October 30

#499 - Aptly - October 31

#500 - Piney - November 1

#501 - Inept - November 2

#502 - Aloud - November 3

#503 - Photo - November 4

Today’s Wordle Answer November 5th

The Wordle answer today is dream.

Interestingly, the Old English ‘dream’ meant joy, mirth and music. It wasn’t until the 13th Century that the word related to visions and experiences during sleep.

There is some disagreement as to whether the Old English word ‘dream’ is the origin of our modern day word, or whether an identical word entered the language from the Old Norse draumr.

The extension of ‘dream’ relating to something imagined while awake happened in the 16th century, extending again to mean an aspiration around the turn of the 20th century.

https://www.etymonline.com/search?q=dream

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!