Today’s Wordle Answer (November 11th, 2022): Puzzle 510 Hints, Clues, and Solution

You must strive for perfection with today’s Wordle answer for November 11th, 2022, but if you work hard you can still come away with the gold.

But while the word featured in Puzzle 510 might not be something you have a lot of in your personal collection, it's still a word that everyone will be familiar with.

Despite a couple of decent vowels to work with, there are some tough consonants today that take a lot of figuring out. For example, the first letter has only appeared in that slot once over the last month.

The last letter should be easier though, it's come up in that position four times over the last 30 days.

To take you closer to where you need to be, we’ve devised some Wordle hints to give you a few clues. We’ve also collated some recent solutions from across the last month to give you some fresh ideas if you’re stuck.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Despite there being no reward at the end of Wordle, the feeling of satisfaction for a job well done is its own record of your success.

Here are a few Wordle hints to ease the burden.

Your clues for Puzzle 510 are:

The answer contains two different vowels in the second and fourth positions

The first three letters can be used as a colloquial shortening of the Mediterranean Sea

The last three letters spell out the name of an Indian lentil soup (sometimes it's also spelled with an extra "h")

Previous Wordle Answers

Isn’t it amazing how many words you can make out of 26 letters? If you’re not sure where to go next, check out this list of recent solutions from over the last month. While words never come up more than once, similar letters and combinations come up all the time, so there’s a lot to be learned from looking back.

#477 - Howdy - October 9

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

#479 - Valid - October 11

#480 - Ionic - October 12

#481 - Equal - October 13

#482 - Floor - October 14

#483 - Catch - October 15

#484 - Spade - October 16

#485 - Stein - October 17

#486 - Exist - October 18

#487 - Quirk - October 19

#488 - Denim - October 20

#489 - Grove - October 21

#490 - Spiel - October 22

#491 - Mummy - October 23

#492 - Fault - October 24

#493 - Foggy - October 25

#494 - Flout - October 26

#495 - Carry - October 27

#496 - Sneak - October 28

#497 - Libel - October 29

#498 - Waltz - October 30

#499 - Aptly - October 31

#500 - Piney - November 1

#501 - Inept - November 2

#502 - Aloud - November 3

#503 - Photo - November 4

#504 - Dream - November 5

#505 - Stale - November 6

#506 - Begin - November 7

#507 - Spell - November 8

#508 - Rainy - November 9

#509 - Unite - November 10

Today’s Wordle Answer November 11th

The Wordle answer today is medal.

Despite being most associated with an Ancient Greek invention, the Olympics, the English word medal comes from Latin via French.

The French word, which surfaced in the 15th Century, was "medaille" and also referred to a medal. The English word "medalion" is also borrowed from this French root. But originally, the Latin was "metallum", meaning metal.

Despite pretty much always referring to the same thing, medals weren't given as rewards for success until much later, in around the 18th Century.

