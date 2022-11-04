Today’s Wordle Answer (November 4th, 2022): Puzzle 503 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Snap a picture of the Wordle answer today for November 4th, 2022, for your collection, because it’s a great one.

Despite being a common word that comes up all the time in everyday life, you might even have produced a few of them today - especially if you’re glued to your smartphone - the word referenced in Puzzle 503 is a very tough challenge indeed.

Firstly, the prefix at the start of the word combines two letters to make the sound of one, making it difficult to sound out a potential guess if you’ve just got one in isolation.

Next, it includes perhaps the trickiest thing to work out in any Wordle: a repeated, non-sequential vowel. And if that wasn’t enough, it’s quite a hard vowel too.

To give you a fighting chance, we’ve devised a few Wordle hints to help you home in on the answer. Then, if you’re stuck for ideas on what to guess next, we’ve also updated our running list of recent solutions to give you some inspiration.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

However good your starting strategy, Wordle games rarely come together in a picture-perfect way. Maybe it’s a misplaced vowel here or a rogue consonant there, but it never takes long for even the best laid plans to go out of the window.

To get you back on track, here are a few Wordle hints!

Your clues for Puzzle 503 are:

The answer contains the same vowel repeated twice in the third and fifth positions

The first two letters are used after a number to show the balance of how acidic or alkaline something is

The second, third and fourth letters spell out the opposite of “cold”

Previous Wordle Answers

If you need help turning the letters you already have into a decent guess, take a look at this list of recent Wordle solutions from over the last month for some ideas. The same letters and combinations of letters appear all the time, more often than you might think. Make your deductions and it could help you in the future too!

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

#476 - Vigor - October 8

#477 - Howdy - October 9

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

#479 - Valid - October 11

#480 - Ionic - October 12

#481 - Equal - October 13

#482 - Floor - October 14

#483 - Catch - October 15

#484 - Spade - October 16

#485 - Stein - October 17

#486 - Exist - October 18

#487 - Quirk - October 19

#488 - Denim - October 20

#489 - Grove - October 21

#490 - Spiel - October 22

#491 - Mummy - October 23

#492 - Fault - October 24

#493 - Foggy - October 25

#494 - Flout - October 26

#495 - Carry - October 27

#496 - Sneak - October 28

#497 - Libel - October 29

#498 - Waltz - October 30

#499 - Aptly - October 31

#500 - Piney - November 1

#501 - Inept - November 2

#502 - Aloud - November 3

Today’s Wordle Answer November 4th

The Wordle answer today is photo.

Obviously, photo is shortening of the longer word “photograph” that appeared in the mid-1800s alongside the invention of the technology.

Analogue photographs, rather than the digital ones you take with your phone, were made by projecting an image onto a light-sensitive surface. So to describe this the prefix “photo”, which is Ancient Greek for “light”, was added to “graph”, as in writing. This makes “photograph” literally something like “light-writing”.

Other potential names suggested for a photograph included “heliograph”, like the Greek word for “sun” or “photogram”, like a telegram.

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!