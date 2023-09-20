September 20 Wordle answer has “too many choices”, say frustrated players

How long have you been playing Wordle? The game, which was purchased by the New York Times for an undisclosed (no doubt hefty) seven-figure sum, has been a permanent fixture in people’s lives since its meteoric rise to viral success in October 2021. It even spawned console-friendly clones. But even veteran players will still struggle with some of the more difficult words – and today has seen some players vent their frustrations with one of the game’s trickiest answers for a while.

There will be spoilers for today’s Wordle answer below the video, so be aware of that before you scroll down – I don’t want to spoil this for you, in case you’ve yet to solve the challenge.

The answer to the Wordle challenge on September 20, is 'SNARE'. And a quick look online will tell you that the solution to today’s conundrum has upset fans – and even broken streaks, in some cases.

“Little uncommon word! Try uncommon options first!” offered one player online. “Too many choices today!” said another, replying with a pic that showed he managed to solve the word on his last attempt. “If only I could take the sign the universe is giving me today and go back to bed,” says another (who also solved it on the fifth attempt).

So why are so many people struggling? Well, given the word is SNARE, most players have struggled with the second letter – the grids you see posted to social media mostly have the second letter greyed out. That means they’re going for options like SHARE, STARE, SPARE and SCARE, instead. One of the most common Wordle starting words is ARISE, and that won’t give you much headway into the answer to today’s challenge, either. So you can see why people are getting frustrated.

“Wordle has made me furious today. Absolutely bloody furious,” says one player – who didn’t share their grid. Sorry, pal, because this is certainly the sort-of word that was designed to end streaks.

