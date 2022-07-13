Twitter shares the most tweeted about games during 2022 so far

While the latter half of 2022 may seem a little barren, the first half of the year was pretty good for games. We saw Elden Ring perform even better than we all anticipated, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga arrived, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus introduced us to a new style of Pokemon game. So, there's been lots to talk, and tweet, about.

That being said, Twitter has collected data on some of the most talked about games on the platform during the first half of 2022. It's not all that surprising, but it's interesting to see what titles are taking the platform by storm this year.

Check out the latest teaser for Twitter users' favourite game right now, Genshin Impact.

There were approximately 1.5 billion tweets about gaming to round up, with the report from Twitter detailing the most tweeted about games, gaming personalities, esports teams, and more.

Here's the verdict for the most tweeted about titles of the first half of 2022!

Here are the countries tweeting the most about video games!

First things first, Twitter have rounded up which countries have tweeted the most about gaming so far this year. The top ten are as follows:

Japan US Korea Thailand Indonesia Brazil Philippines India UK Mexico

The Legend of Zelda has clearly been spurred along by news of the Breath of the Wild sequel's delay, earlier this year.

Next, Twitter shared the information that we're primarily most curious about... the most tweeted about games globally of 2022 so far. It comes as absolutely no surprise that Wordle sits near the top, just behind Genshin Impact, which has recently been taking YouTube by storm too.

Genshin Impact Wordle Ensemble Stars Final Fantasy Project Sekai Apex Legends Elden Ring Fate/Grand Order Valorant The Legend of Zelda

Next up, Twitter also assessed which communities and spaces on the platform have been most engaging for the gaming community.

The top three most listened to spaces were:

“Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard, let’s talk” - Hosted by @charlieintel on January 18, 2022 "Talking about Summer Game Fest plans and ideas from fans" - Hosted by @geoffkeighley on May 22, 2022 “100Thieves post LCS talk” - Hosted by @100t_esports on March 27, 2022

Meanwhile, the five most engaging gaming communities on the platform this year have been as follows.

Retro Gaming Splatoon Xbox Community Valorant Counter-Strike

The report from Twitter also details a few more categories, such as most tweeted about esports players, leagues and teams, as well as most tweeted about gaming personalities. If that's your thing, then check out the report.

Are you surprised (or unsurprised) to see these titles being talked about on the timeline? What do you anticipate will reign on Twitter for the second half of the year?