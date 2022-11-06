Today’s Wordle Answer (November 6th, 2022): Puzzle 505 Hints, Clues, and Solution

After half a century of puzzles and over a year of fun, the Wordle answer today for November 6th, 2022, could be used to describe the game itself - but only if you’re feeling mean.

The word featured in Puzzle 505 is very versatile and can be as easily applied to a loaf of bread as it can a long-running sitcom. But while anything can trip up even the most dedicated player, there are a few things you can draw on to make this one easier to figure out.

Firstly, the letter in the starting position appears quite frequently - 5 times over the last month in that position alone, in fact. And one of those times it came up with the second letter in the same slot too.

So you can sort out the jumble without too much trouble, we’ve thought of some hopefully helpful Wordle hints to give you a nudge. We’ve also drawn up an updated list of recent solutions from over the last month to give you some inspiration if you’re stuck.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you just can’t put your figure on the right word in Wordle, the game gets old, fast. But to freshen things up, why not adopt a different strategy?

Here are a few Wordle hints to help you do just that!

Your clues for Puzzle 505 are:

The answer contains two different vowels in the third and fifth positions

The first two letters are often used as a shortening of “street”

The last three letters spell out the name of a type of beer that can be “blonde” or “pale”

Previous Wordle Answers

If you’re struggling to come up with a decent guess, why not try and glean a few ideas from what’s come before? There are still thousands of other words to get through until any of these would ever come around again, but the same sorts of letters and combinations come up more often than you might think!

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

#476 - Vigor - October 8

#477 - Howdy - October 9

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

#479 - Valid - October 11

#480 - Ionic - October 12

#481 - Equal - October 13

#482 - Floor - October 14

#483 - Catch - October 15

#484 - Spade - October 16

#485 - Stein - October 17

#486 - Exist - October 18

#487 - Quirk - October 19

#488 - Denim - October 20

#489 - Grove - October 21

#490 - Spiel - October 22

#491 - Mummy - October 23

#492 - Fault - October 24

#493 - Foggy - October 25

#494 - Flout - October 26

#495 - Carry - October 27

#496 - Sneak - October 28

#497 - Libel - October 29

#498 - Waltz - October 30

#499 - Aptly - October 31

#500 - Piney - November 1

#501 - Inept - November 2

#502 - Aloud - November 3

#503 - Photo - November 4

#504 - Dream - November 5

Today’s Wordle Answer November 6th

The Wordle answer today is stale.

The etymology of the word ‘stale’ is uncertain, but may be from Old French estale ‘settled’ or ‘clear’. Stale came into use in the 1300s, referencing wine and ale that had stood long enough to separate from sediments and was therefore clear liquid.

While this was originally a desirable quality in alcoholic drinks, the meaning changed to mean no longer fresh in the 15th century.

There is also a cognate in Middle Dutch stel meaning old beer or urine.

