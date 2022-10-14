Genshin Impact all Padisarah locations and Padisarah farming tips

Incorporating the Genshin Impact Padisarah locations into your farming routes is easier than you might expect after some of the Genshin Impact 3.1 materials proved more troublesome to track down. Finding Padisarah is comparatively laid back and straightforward, helped by the fact that they only grow in three locations across Sumeru.

The downside is that if you want them for your Nilou build, you need to plan on three full Padisarah runs before you’ll have enough.

If you want to cook all the Sumeru recipes, you'll need plenty of these rare flowers in your ingredients cupboard as well.

What is Padisarah for in Genshin Impact?

Padisarah is a Nilou ascension material, but it has several uses in cooking as well. You need Padisarah for:

Padisarah Pudding

Biryani

Duel Soul

Tahchin

All of these except for Padisarah Pudding come from recipes you earn by raising your Sumeru reputation level. If you aren’t bothered to do that, then feel free to collect the flowers for Nilou only – or ignore them completely if you don’t have her on your team.

Genshin Impact all Padisarah locations

There are 68 Padisarah locations in the Sumeru rainforest, but most of them are clustered in Vanarana, with a few in Pardis Dhyai and the Palace of Alcazarzaray.

The Vanarana Padisarah only appear in the region’s real version. If you’re still seeing Aranara running around after finishing the World of Aranara quest, head to the small dream statue south of the Vanarana Statue of the Seven and play your lyre to shift into the wakened version of Vanarana. Otherwise, all the flowers are Viparyas instead.

Vanarana Padisarah

Alcazarzaray Padisarah

Pardis Dhyai Padisarah

Sumeru City Padisarah

Padisarah farming tips and route

Padisarah is a local speciality in Sumeru, and like other such rarities, it takes two real-world days for the flowers to grow back. As of the version 3.1 update, Padisarah won’t grow in the Serenitea Pot, though with rumors suggesting a Sumeru-themed overhaul to The Realm Within, that may change soon.

The Vanarana bunch is the most involved leg of your farming journey. Almost all Padisarah in Vanarana are growing around Aranara houses or some other Aranara construction.

Start from the Statue of the Seven and head underground to the Tree of Dreams to collect the northeastern cluster. Then use the Four-Leaf Sigils to grab the Padisarah on the rock formation above the Aranara house in the pond near the Statue.

Follow the path south away from the pond, and head towards the other pond with the Aranara gateway in it, gathering Padisarah as you go. Continue heading west to grab the last two flowers, one of which is at the house south of the Four-Leaf Sigil at the fork in the road, while the other is a bit further along the path, tucked in an alcove with some stones.

Teleport to the eastern waypoint and walk towards the open-air cave. Along with the Padisarah in here, there’s one on either route leading around the area.

The other three spots are more straightforward. At the Palace of Alcazarzaray, three Padisaraha wait you on the road entering the palace complex, with a handful more dotted around the flower beds.

For Sumeru City, travel to the northern outskirts to grab the first two. The second is a little more difficult to spot and behind a house, near a field. Travel to the central waypoint, and drop down to collect the Padisarah in the flower bed near the Citadel.

Two Padisarah are near the bulletin board at the docks, and you can follow the path out of the city to collect the others.

Most of the Padisarah in Pardis Dhyai are in the garden at the top of the compound. You can reach the random northwestern cluster from the waypoint north of the garden.

