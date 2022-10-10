The best Genshin Impact Nilou build, weapons, artifacts, and Nilou F2P options

The best Genshin Impact Nilou build depends on what you want from Genshin Impact 3.1’s Hydro dancer. Unlike Cyno before her, Nilou has two distinct build possibilities. One is a hyper-specific build that takes advantage of her two passive talents and almost necessitates her signature 5-star sword.

The other is more manageable for most players and sees Nilou occupy a strong role as a Hydro damage dealer and reaction enabler.

Nilou is an excellent pick for new players with no 5-star Hydro characters yet, but if you’re holding out for Nahida in the next update, you may want to give Nilou a bit more thought before throwing your Primogems at her.

When is the Nilou banner release date?

Nilou’s banner begins October 14, 2022, and runs for two and a half weeks, ending when Genshin Impact 3.2 begins on November 2. An Albedo rerun banner accompanies Nilou’s banner, the first time Mondstadt’s Geo alchemist made an appearance since 2021’s winter event, though HoYoverse hasn’t announced the 4-star characters on Nilou’s banner yet.

Is Nilou a DPS character?

No, but she is a useful Hydro sub-DPS character who can function in two ways. The first is as a normal elemental sub-DPS, applying Hydro and making it easier to trigger elemental reactions. The second is much more specific to Dendro reactions and requires a heavier degree of investment in her stats and weapons than most characters need.

Nilou’s elemental skill converts her normal damage to Hydro damage and prevents her from using charged attacks. Instead, she enters the Pirouette state, where each attack deals increasingly higher amounts of Hydro damage that scales based on Nilou’s HP. The final attack creates a Whirling Water Wheel that attacks a broad area and creates a Hydro aura that follows Nilou and applies wet status to enemies it touches – but not Nilou herself, which means that, unlike with Barbara, you don’t have to worry about getting frozen.

Nilou’s burst is more straightforward, as the dancer creates a Hydro flower tha blooms and deals Hydro damage in a wide area. This damage also scales with Nilou’s HP.

What makes Nilou more interesting and potentially difficult to build is her set of passive talents. Court of Dancing Petals activates when you have a party of only Dendro and Hydro characters, with at least one of each. It lasts for 30 seconds, raising the party’s elemental mastery by 100 if they come into contact with Dendro and altering the Bloom effect.

Normally, Hydro and Dendro cause the Bloom reaction, which creates a Dendro core that stays on field and explodes after several seconds. With the Golden Chalice effect active, you create Bountiful Cores instead. These explode more quickly and can’t trigger Burgeon or Hyperbloom.

Finally is the Dreamy Dance of Aeons talent, which increases Bountiful Core damage by nine percent for every 1,000 points of health Nilou has above 30,000 HP, for a maximum of 400 percent more damage.

Should I pull for Nilou?

Whether Nilou is a good fit for your team depends on a few factors. If you’re a new player or someone with few Hydro characters or damage dealers, Nilou is an excellent choice, whether you opt for her signature weapon or not. Those with dozens of wishes saved who could reasonably hope to get the Key of Khaj-Nisut would also benefit, since a Nilou with oceans of HP can potentially deal an extensive amount of damage.

Those who want to save for Nahida, the Dendro Archon in Genshin Impact 3.2 and those with other 5-star Hydro characters in their party, such as Ayato or even Mona, and not enough wishes to obtain the Key of Khaj-Nisut, would probably do well to let Nilou pass for now.

What is the best Genshin Impact Nilou build?

In short, if you want to make the most of Nilou’s talents, you should plan on pushing her HP up as much as possible and using Nilou only in Dendro and Hydro parties. Despite her talents pointing at this as the right way to use Nilou, though, you can absolutely just use her as a normal Hydro character – and probably should, if you don’t want to wish on her signature weapon.

Best Nilou weapon – Key of Khaj-Nisut

The new Key of Khaj-Nisut sword is an ideal fit for Nilou whether you plan on building for her passive talents or just want her Hydro skills to deal as much damage as possible. The 5-star sword’s secondary stat is HP – and it’s the only sword with HP as a stat – and the passive skill boosts HP by a further 20 percent. It also increases the user’s elemental mastery by 0.12 percent of their HP and can stack three times, though this effect is, admittedly, less impressive. Even at 30,000 HP, you’re looking at less than 100 bonus elemental mastery.

If you have a spare Haran Geppaku Futsu lying around, it also would work well for Nilou. The secondary stat is critical damage, and the passive skill raises elemental damage and normal attack damage, making it a good fit for Nilou’s unique skill.

On the 4-star side, Sacrificial Sword is a strong pick. Nilou’s skill has a long cooldown timer, and her burst requires 70 energy. The Sacrificial Sword increases energy recharge and has a high chance of ending the user’s skill cooldown timer.

Best Nilou Artifacts – Mixed Tenacity of the Millelith and Noblesse Oblige

Nilou needs HP above all else, so a two-piece Tenacity of the Millelith set is a must for her. For the other slots, you could use either Noblesse Oblige or Heart of Depth, though given the high scaling percentage of Nilou’s burst, we prefer Noblesse Oblige to help push those damage numbers even higher.

2-piece Tenacity of the Millelith: Increases HP by 20 percent

2-piece Noblesse Oblige: Increases burst damage by 20 percent

2-piece Heart of Depth: Increases Hydro damage by 15 percent

You want to aim for HP and Hydro damage as your primary Artifact stats if possible. At the very least, make sure to put a 5-star Flower of Life on NIlou to get the maximum HP bonus.

If you can’t challenge the right Domains for these artifacts yet, consider using Noblesse Oblige – which you can get for raising your Adventure Level – and Gambler, since its two-piece effect increases elemental skill damage by 15 percent.

What is the best Nilou F2P build?

Nilou’s reliance on HP makes her a rare case where her F2P build isn’t quite as handy as her paid build, even though it still has strong potential.

Best Nilou F2P weapon – Iron Sting

Iron Sting is shaping up to be a useful free weapon if you want to deal elemental damage as Nilou. Its secondary stat raises elemental mastery, and the passive skill increases all elemental damage when the equipping character uses an elemental skill.

The new Xiphos’ Moonlight may also be worth looking into. HoYoverse hasn’t provided official details on how to obtain it, but prolific leaker HoneyHunter posted details gleaned from an earlier Genshin Impact beta. This sword raises elemental mastery and increases energy recharge based on how much mastery the user has. If you plan on using Nilou to trigger Hydro reactions or even Bountiful Cores, this seems like a useful weapon.

Finally is the Sapwood Blade, a craftable weapon unique to Sumeru. This one increases energy recharge and, if the user is involved in causing a Dendro reaction, it creates a special leaf that raises elemental mastery for the character who picks it up.

Best Nilou F2P Artifacts – Mixed Tenacity of the Millelith

The same guidelines behind Nilou’s Artifact set in her paid build apply here. Boosting Nilou’s HP is still the most important part of her Artifact setup, with elemental and burst damage as important seconds.

If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.