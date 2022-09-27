Genshin Impact Cecilia locations and Cecilia farming tips

Tracking down Genshin Impact Cecilia locations may seem like a daunting task. If you’ve wander almost the entire length and breadth of Mondstadt, you might still never run across the rare flower and material for your Venti build, and if you get lucky in your Genshin Impact 3.1 banners, you'll need to get familiar with where to find them pretty fast.

Cecilia only blooms in one location, and Genshin Impact never gives you a reason to go there. The spot is also tough to reach early in the game, located as it is at the top of a rocky cliff with no clear path to the top.

After you reach Inazuma and obtain the Seed Dispensary gadget, though, the process of gathering Cecilia becomes a bit easier.

What is Cecilia for in Genshin Impact?

Cecilia has a few uses. On the crafting side, you need Cecilia to make Anemoculus Resonance Stones, the devices that point out nearby Anemoculus. These are handy for tracking down hard-to-find oculi if you want to fully level up Mondstadt’s Statue of the Seven.

However, if you have or plan to roll for Venti or Albedo, you should save your Cecilia for them. Both characters use it for their level-up Ascension, and considering only 37 Cecilia grow across all of Mondstadt, you won’t have many to spare.

Genshin Impact Cecilia locations

Cecilia only grows on Starsnatch Cliff. You won’t find it in the area around the base of the cliff either. It grows in clusters, nestled in patches of wildflowers at the top of the cliff and in a small bunch to the east near where Starsnatch meets the ocean.

You can also buy five Cecilia every three days from Flora, the flower girl near the entrance to Mondstadt City.

Cecilia farming tips

Since you can only find Cecilia in one place, farming routes have little variety. The fastest way to get there is traveling to the Midsummer Courtyard Domain and climbing up to the hilltop. Eat whatever meals you have that reduce climbing stamina costs, and if you have Venti, Xiao, or Kazuha, make use of their handy exploration abilities to gain height faster.

Cecilia is a local specialty, which means it takes two real-world days for it to grow back again. Since you need 168 of them to fully level up one character, don't plan on taking Venti or Albedo from 1 to 90 overnight, not unless you farm early.

Once you reach reputation level three in Inazuma and acquire the Seed Dispensary gadget, make sure to equip it when you gather Cecilia. That way, you get the flower as well as a seed. Take your seeds to the Serenitea Pot – or buy them from the Realm Depot – and plant them in the Luxurious Glebe to get a few extra Cecilia every few days.

If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.