Genshin Impact Ayato materials list for ascension and talents
Getting that drip
Getting all your Genshin Impact Ayato materials is actually kind of a pain, even though the 5-star Hydro character is worth the trouble.
Ayato uses a boss drop from one of the slowest Hypostasis fights and requires a local specialty that's not only hard to find, but requires a special gathering method as well. He shares both of these with other Inazuma characters, so make sure to plan ahead and decide who and what you want to level up ahead of time.
If you're just getting started in Genshin Impact, you''ll need to wait awhile. Genshin won't let you into Inazuma until you're at least AR 30.
Genshin Impact Ayato materials
Ayato materials for ascension
Ayato uses Sakura Bloom and handguard items for ascension, along with an item from a boss on Watatsumi Island.
|Level
|Items
|Cost in Mora
|20
|1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver, 3 Old Handguard, 3 Sakura Bloom
|20,000
|40
|3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 15 Old Handguard, 10 Sakura Bloom, 2 Dew of Repudiation
|40,000
|50
|6 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 12 Kageuchi Handguard, 20 Sakura Bloom, 4 Dew of Repudiation
|60,000
|60
|3 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 18 Kageuchi Handguard, 30 Sakura Bloom, 8 Dew of Repudiation
|80,000
|70
|6 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 12 Famed Handguard, 45 Sakura Bloom, 12 Dew of Repudiation
|100,000
|80
|6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, 24 Famed Handguard, 60 Sakura Bloom, 20 Dew of Repudiation
|120,000
Varunada Lazurite Hydro stones drop from the Oceanid, Hydro Hypostasis, and Aeonblight Drake bosses, along with the new Hydro Tulpa boss. The weekly Stormterror, Childe, and Scaramouche bosses and the 4.2 weekly boss All-Devouring Narwhal have a chance of dropping them as well, though you might end up with other elemental stones instead. Your best bet for Ayato is either the Hydro Hypostasis since it also drops Ayato's boss material. If you're early in the game and just want to farm Hydro stones, though, the Oceanid should be your boss of choice.
Dewdrop of Repudiation only comes from the Hydro Hypostasis, a Hypostasis boss on Watatsumi Island in Inazuma.
Sakura Bloom is sort of a pain to find. This Inazuma local speciality appears in a handful of places and requires Electro application before you can harvest it. Our Sakura Bloom locations guide points out where to look.
Handguard items are also only found in Inazuma. The Nobushi and Kairagi swordsman enemies drop these, and you can spend Stardust in the shop menu to get some each month. The best way to farm Handguards is using Leyline challenges in Inazuma, since you have a decent chance of summoning Nobushi for extra Handguards and getting Mora or level-up books as well. Check out our Handguard locations guide for specifics.
Ayato ascension materials total
Here's what all that looks like together.
- 1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver
- 6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone
- 9 Varunada Lazurite Fragment
- 9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk
- 18 Old Handguard
- 30 Kageuchi Handguard
- 36 Famed Handguard
- 46 Dewdrop of Repudiation
- 168 Sakura Bloom
- 420,000 Mora
Ayato talent materials
Stock up on Handguard items while you're out and about in Inazuma. You'll need plenty more of them for Ayato's talents.
|Level
|Materials
|Cost in Mora
|2
|3 Teachings of Elegance, 6 Old Handguard
|12,500
|3
|2 Guide to Elegance, 3 Kageuchi Handguard
|17,500
|4
|4 Guide to Elegance, 4 Kageuchi Handguard
|25,000
|5
|6 Guide to Elegance, 6 Kageuchi Handguard
|30,000
|6
|9 Guide to Elegance, 9 Kageuchi Handguard
|37,500
|7
|4 Philosophies of Elegance, 4 Famed Handguard, 1 Mudra of the Malefic General
|120,000
|8
|6 Philosophies of Elegance, 6 Famed Handguard, 1 Mudra of the Malefic General
|260,000
|9
|12 Philosophies of Elegance, 9 Famed Handguard, 2 Mudra of the Malefic General
|450,000
|10
|16 Philosophies of Elegance, 12 Famed Handguard, 2 Mudra of the Malefic General, 1 Crown of Insight
|700,000
Elegance bookscome from the Thundering Valley Domain in Inazuma on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday/strong>. These talent books also show up for Ayaka's materials, so make sure to plan ahead if you want to level up both characters.
Mudra of the Malefic General is one of a few possible drops you can get from the Guardian of Eternity weekly boss. You might get something else, though you can just transmute it into Mudra at an alchemy table.
Ayato talent materials totals
Here's what it costs to fully level up one of Ayato's talents.
- 1 Crown of Insight
- 3 Teachings of Elegance
- 6 Old Handguard
- 6 Mudra of the Malefic General
- 21 Guide to Elegance
- 22 Kageuchi Handguard
- 31 Famed Handguard
- 38 Philosophies of Elegance
- 1,652,500 Mora
The high cost of leveling talents and the fact that Ayato shares with Ayaka and several other Inazuma characters means it's best to max out just one or two. His skill is by far her most important talent, so focus on that and his burst.
If you're saving up Primogems and materials for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.