Genshin Impact Ayato materials list for ascension and talents

Getting all your Genshin Impact Ayato materials is actually kind of a pain, even though the 5-star Hydro character is worth the trouble.

Ayato uses a boss drop from one of the slowest Hypostasis fights and requires a local specialty that's not only hard to find, but requires a special gathering method as well. He shares both of these with other Inazuma characters, so make sure to plan ahead and decide who and what you want to level up ahead of time.

If you're just getting started in Genshin Impact, you''ll need to wait awhile. Genshin won't let you into Inazuma until you're at least AR 30.

Genshin Impact Ayato materials

Ayato materials for ascension

Ayato uses Sakura Bloom and handguard items for ascension, along with an item from a boss on Watatsumi Island.

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver, 3 Old Handguard, 3 Sakura Bloom 20,000 40 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 15 Old Handguard, 10 Sakura Bloom, 2 Dew of Repudiation 40,000 50 6 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 12 Kageuchi Handguard, 20 Sakura Bloom, 4 Dew of Repudiation 60,000 60 3 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 18 Kageuchi Handguard, 30 Sakura Bloom, 8 Dew of Repudiation 80,000 70 6 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 12 Famed Handguard, 45 Sakura Bloom, 12 Dew of Repudiation 100,000 80 6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, 24 Famed Handguard, 60 Sakura Bloom, 20 Dew of Repudiation 120,000

Varunada Lazurite Hydro stones drop from the Oceanid, Hydro Hypostasis, and Aeonblight Drake bosses, along with the new Hydro Tulpa boss. The weekly Stormterror, Childe, and Scaramouche bosses and the 4.2 weekly boss All-Devouring Narwhal have a chance of dropping them as well, though you might end up with other elemental stones instead. Your best bet for Ayato is either the Hydro Hypostasis since it also drops Ayato's boss material. If you're early in the game and just want to farm Hydro stones, though, the Oceanid should be your boss of choice.

Dewdrop of Repudiation only comes from the Hydro Hypostasis, a Hypostasis boss on Watatsumi Island in Inazuma.

Sakura Bloom is sort of a pain to find. This Inazuma local speciality appears in a handful of places and requires Electro application before you can harvest it. Our Sakura Bloom locations guide points out where to look.

Handguard items are also only found in Inazuma. The Nobushi and Kairagi swordsman enemies drop these, and you can spend Stardust in the shop menu to get some each month. The best way to farm Handguards is using Leyline challenges in Inazuma, since you have a decent chance of summoning Nobushi for extra Handguards and getting Mora or level-up books as well. Check out our Handguard locations guide for specifics.

Ayato ascension materials total

Here's what all that looks like together.

1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver

6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

9 Varunada Lazurite Fragment

9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk

18 Old Handguard

30 Kageuchi Handguard

36 Famed Handguard

46 Dewdrop of Repudiation

168 Sakura Bloom

420,000 Mora

Ayato talent materials

Stock up on Handguard items while you're out and about in Inazuma. You'll need plenty more of them for Ayato's talents.

Level Materials Cost in Mora 2 3 Teachings of Elegance, 6 Old Handguard 12,500 3 2 Guide to Elegance, 3 Kageuchi Handguard 17,500 4 4 Guide to Elegance, 4 Kageuchi Handguard 25,000 5 6 Guide to Elegance, 6 Kageuchi Handguard 30,000 6 9 Guide to Elegance, 9 Kageuchi Handguard 37,500 7 4 Philosophies of Elegance, 4 Famed Handguard, 1 Mudra of the Malefic General 120,000 8 6 Philosophies of Elegance, 6 Famed Handguard, 1 Mudra of the Malefic General 260,000 9 12 Philosophies of Elegance, 9 Famed Handguard, 2 Mudra of the Malefic General 450,000 10 16 Philosophies of Elegance, 12 Famed Handguard, 2 Mudra of the Malefic General, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Elegance bookscome from the Thundering Valley Domain in Inazuma on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday/strong>. These talent books also show up for Ayaka's materials, so make sure to plan ahead if you want to level up both characters.

Mudra of the Malefic General is one of a few possible drops you can get from the Guardian of Eternity weekly boss. You might get something else, though you can just transmute it into Mudra at an alchemy table.

Ayato talent materials totals

Here's what it costs to fully level up one of Ayato's talents.

1 Crown of Insight

3 Teachings of Elegance

6 Old Handguard

6 Mudra of the Malefic General

21 Guide to Elegance

22 Kageuchi Handguard

31 Famed Handguard

38 Philosophies of Elegance

1,652,500 Mora

The high cost of leveling talents and the fact that Ayato shares with Ayaka and several other Inazuma characters means it's best to max out just one or two. His skill is by far her most important talent, so focus on that and his burst.

If you're saving up Primogems and materials for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.