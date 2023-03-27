Genshin Impact Ayaka materials for ascension and talents

Farming enough Ayaka materials in Genshin Impact is a bit of a chore in more ways than one.

Sakura Bloom only shows up in limited places, and multiple characters need it for ascension. Handguards are also difficult to come by, though one farming trick can get you quite a few at once.

Once you reach higher levels for her talents, you'll also need to backtrack a bit and finish some story quests to access the boss whose material she needs.

If you're not sure how to build Ayaka, check out our Ayaka build guide for some recommendations.

Genshin Impact Ayaka materials

Ayaka materials for ascension

Here's what you'll need to gather for Ayaka to level up.

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Shivada Jade Sliver, 3 Old Handguard, 3 Sakura Bloom 20,000 40 3 Shivada Jade Fragment, 15 Old Handguard, 10 Sakura Bloom, 2 Perpetual Heart 40,000 50 6 Shivada Jade Fragment, 12 Kageuchi Handguard, 20 Sakura Bloom, 4 Perpetual Heart 60,000 60 3 Shivada Jade Chunk, 18 Kageuchi Handguard, 30 Sakura Bloom, 8 Perpetual Heart 80,000 70 6 Shivada Jade Chunk, 12 Famed Handguard, 45 Sakura Bloom, 12 Perpetual Heart 100,000 80 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone, 24 Famed Handguard, 60 Sakura Bloom, 20 Perpetual Heart 120,000

Cryo Gemstones come from a few bosses, including Perpetual Mechanical Array, Maguu Kenki, the Scaramouche, Wolf, and Stormterror weekly bosses, the Primo Geovishap, and the Bathysmal Vishap. The Perpetual Array may also drop Geo stones, and Maguu Kenki drops Anemo stones, so the best, and fastest, bet for getting Cryo stones is the Cryo Regisvine in Mondstadt.

Sakura Bloom grows on Narukami Island, though you need to use Electro on it before you can harvest the petals. If you don't have a character who can conjure up Electro consistently, just bring Lisa along for your farming trips. Our Sakura Bloom locations guide shows all the places you need to visit.

Handguard items drop from Nobushi enemies - the standard swordsman variety and the elemental Kairagi. These aren't exactly abundant in Inazuma, but you can use the leyline blossom challenges for a better chance of encountering more Nobushi. We've also compiled a list of handguard locations to help hunt them down faster.

Finally is the Perpetual Heart, which drops from the Perpetual Mechanical Array boss. This robot monster lives underground off the north coast of Narukami Island. You'll visit here naturally during the Sacred Sakura Cleansing questline.