Genshin Impact Ayaka materials for ascension and talents
It's always sakura season
Farming enough Ayaka materials in Genshin Impact is a bit of a chore in more ways than one.
Sakura Bloom only shows up in limited places, and multiple characters need it for ascension. Handguards are also difficult to come by, though one farming trick can get you quite a few at once.
Once you reach higher levels for her talents, you'll also need to backtrack a bit and finish some story quests to access the boss whose material she needs.
If you're not sure how to build Ayaka, check out our Ayaka build guide for some recommendations.
Genshin Impact Ayaka materials
Ayaka materials for ascension
Here's what you'll need to gather for Ayaka to level up.
|Level
|Items
|Cost in Mora
|20
|1 Shivada Jade Sliver, 3 Old Handguard, 3 Sakura Bloom
|20,000
|40
|3 Shivada Jade Fragment, 15 Old Handguard, 10 Sakura Bloom, 2 Perpetual Heart
|40,000
|50
|6 Shivada Jade Fragment, 12 Kageuchi Handguard, 20 Sakura Bloom, 4 Perpetual Heart
|60,000
|60
|3 Shivada Jade Chunk, 18 Kageuchi Handguard, 30 Sakura Bloom, 8 Perpetual Heart
|80,000
|70
|6 Shivada Jade Chunk, 12 Famed Handguard, 45 Sakura Bloom, 12 Perpetual Heart
|100,000
|80
|6 Shivada Jade Gemstone, 24 Famed Handguard, 60 Sakura Bloom, 20 Perpetual Heart
|120,000
Cryo Gemstones come from a few bosses, including Perpetual Mechanical Array, Maguu Kenki, the Scaramouche, Wolf, and Stormterror weekly bosses, the Primo Geovishap, and the Bathysmal Vishap. The Perpetual Array may also drop Geo stones, and Maguu Kenki drops Anemo stones, so the best, and fastest, bet for getting Cryo stones is the Cryo Regisvine in Mondstadt.
Sakura Bloom grows on Narukami Island, though you need to use Electro on it before you can harvest the petals. If you don't have a character who can conjure up Electro consistently, just bring Lisa along for your farming trips. Our Sakura Bloom locations guide shows all the places you need to visit.
Handguard items drop from Nobushi enemies - the standard swordsman variety and the elemental Kairagi. These aren't exactly abundant in Inazuma, but you can use the leyline blossom challenges for a better chance of encountering more Nobushi. We've also compiled a list of handguard locations to help hunt them down faster.
Finally is the Perpetual Heart, which drops from the Perpetual Mechanical Array boss. This robot monster lives underground off the north coast of Narukami Island. You'll visit here naturally during the Sacred Sakura Cleansing questline.
If you want all that as a lump sum, here's how it adds up.
- 1 Shivada Jade Sliver
- 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone
- 9 Shivada Jade Fragment
- 9 Shivada Jade Chunk
- 18 Old Handguard
- 30 Kageuchi Handguard
- 36 Famed Handguard
- 46 Perpetual Heart
- 168 Sakura Bloom
- 420,000 Mora
Ayaka talent materials
Ayaka needs even more handguards for her talents.
|Level
|Materials
|Cost in Mora
|2
|3 Teachings of Elegance, 6 Old Handguard
|12,500
|3
|2 Guide to Elegance, 3 Kageuchi Handguard
|17,500
|4
|4 Guide to Elegance, 4 Kageuchi Handguard
|25,000
|5
|6 Guide to Elegance, 6 Kageuchi Handguard
|30,000
|6
|9 Guide to Elegance, 9 Kageuchi Handguard
|37,500
|7
|4 Philosophies of Elegance, 4 Famed Handguard, 1 Bloodjade Branch
|120,000
|8
|6 Philosophies of Elegance, 6 Famed Handguard, 1 Bloodjade Branch
|260,000
|9
|12 Philosophies of Elegance, 9 Famed Handguard, 2 Bloodjade Branch
|450,000
|10
|16 Philosophies of Elegance, 12 Famed Handguard, 2 Bloodjade Branch, 1 Crown of Insight
|700,000
Elegance books come from the Violet Court domain in Inazuma on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Bloodjade Branch is a bit different from most talent materials. The Azhdaha weekly boss drops it, but to unlock the boss, you have to complete Zhongli's story quests.
Ayaka talent materials total
If you want to see what that looks like in total for one talent, here it is:
- 1 Crown of Insight
- 3 Teachings of Elegance
- 6 Old Handguard
- 6 Bloodjade Branch
- 21 Guide to Elegance
- 22 Kageuchi Handguard
- 31 Famed Handguard
- 38 Philosophies of Elegance
- 1,652,500 Mora
That's a lot of materials, and as ever, we recommend focusing on one or two talents to level up fully. Ayaka's burst and normal attacks are your best bets. Her skill is strong, but its long cooldown timer means most of her damage comes from normal attacks and Cryo-infused normal attacks.
If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.