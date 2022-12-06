Disney Dreamlight Valley A Secret Mission in Uncharted Space Walkthrough: How to get Buzz Lightyear

Disney Dreamlight Valley is home to multiple characters from beloved movies, and the latest to join the roster is Toy Story’s Buzz and Woody. With them comes an entire realm that is one big toy room, and the Toy Story jingle of ‘You’ve Got A Friend in Me’ that many of us know and love.

Catch the trailer for Disney Dreamlight Valley's latest update here.

Before Buzz and Woody can set up camp in your thriving town, however, you’re going to need to help them out of a pinch and complete A Secret Mission in Uncharted Space. In this guide, we walk you through how to complete A Secret Mission in Uncharted Space, and how to get Buzz Lightyear in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Secret Mission in Uncharted Space Walkthrough

The Toy Story realm in Dreamlight Valley can be found on the second floor of Merlin’s castle, and costs 7000 Dreamlight to unlock.

After venturing into the realm, you’ll wind up in Bonnie’s toy room, with a less than functional Buzz Lightyear waiting for your help. He’ll first need two AA batteries so that he will no longer be exhausted.

Help Buzz find batteries

Your first AA battery can be found in front of a drawing by the closet and bedside table.

Battery one is in front of Bonnie's drawing by the bedside table.

The second battery can be found under a book in front of the wooden toy oven that has a ladder in front of it.

Battery two is under a book in front of the toy oven.

Magic Growing Cactuses

You’ll then need to find pieces of the race car track around the room. There are ten of these scattered around the place that look like wooden slats, and they’re easy enough to locate.

If you get stuck, listen out for the glistening audio cue as you explore the room; the sound indicates a piece of the track is nearby!

Next up, you’ll need to retrieve five Magic Growing Cactuses from around the playroom. These look like lemon juicers moreso than growing cactuses, and are pictured below.

Fortunately, they’re blatantly strewn across the floor in the room, and are very easy to find. They also appear in different colours, as a heads up!

Next, you’ll need to place these Magical Growing Cactuses under the race car track around the room. The spots that need a cactus will sparkle and have an audio cue, and again, are easy to find as you roam the room.

You can then water the cactuses and watch them grow before talking to Buzz again. He’ll ask that you take the toy car to the racetrack by going to the ladder in front of the toy oven.

Find Bonnie’s drawings

Falling the small cutscene, Woody has been rescued, and you can now speak with him. Then, speak with Buzz. They’ll reveal that Bonnie was constructing a farm that has since been broken, and that they want to rebuild it for her.

By that, they really mean that they’re going to have you rebuild it, being the helpful person that you are. You’ll need to explore the room once more and find Bonnie’s drawings that have gold stars on them. When you find them, snap a photo. There are four in total to find, which we’ve shared below, in case you get stuck!

Picture one is by the toy train and books under the desk that Buzz stands on.

Picture two is where we found our first battery earlier, by the bedside table.

Picture three can be found in the closet.

Picture four is on the far wall above the toy oven.

Once that’s done, speak with Buzz and Woody again. It turns out that some materials from Dreamlight Valley are needed to rebuild Bonnie’s constructions in her drawings, so you’ll need to now help Buzz be whisked off to your town.

Bring Buzz back to Disney Dreamlight Valley

Return back to the Valley, and open your Furniture menu. From here, you’ll be able to place Buzz’s RV wherever you wish across the town.

After placing the foundations for Buzz’s RV, you’ll need to interact with the Scrooge McDuck sign by the plot and pay 10,000 coins to have it built. Once constructed, Buzz will move into Dreamlight Valley!

Next up, it’s time to help Woody and invite him into Dreamlight Valley.