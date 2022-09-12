Ubisoft promises Assassin's Creed Mirage won't have "real gambling" in the game

Following the reveal of Assassin's Creed Mirage over the weekend, fans noticed that the game's rating suggests there will be real gambling, but Ubisoft has put out a statement assuring everyone it won't.

At the time of writing, the official Xbox page for Assassin's Creed Mirage states that the game will be Adults Only 18+, and will include real gambling, which obviously raised some concerned eyebrows. In a statement to Eurogamer, Ubisoft has cleared the air on the situation, and promised there will be "no real gambling or lootboxes," present in the game.

"Following the announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage during Ubisoft Forward, some store pages mistakenly displayed the game for preorders with an Adults Only ESRB rating," a Ubisoft spokesperson told Eurogamer. "While Assassin's Creed Mirage is still pending rating, Ubisoft wants to reassure players that no real gambling or lootboxes are present in the game."

Obviously the specific phrasing of "real gambling" does sort of imply that a gambling mini-game could be present in the final release, but it is reassuring to know that what has been billed as a back to basics single-player game is in fact just that.

Mirage wasn't the only Assassin's Creed announcement to come out over the week. There were actually four games announced in total. One of which is a mobile only title that will be set in China currently titled Codename Jade. There's also Codename Red, which finally takes the series to the highly-requested location of Japan. And lastly there was Codename Hexe, which hasn't had too much shared about it other than the fact Far Cry 2 writer Clint Hocking is attached.

While nothing was outright confirmed, in the world of multiplayer, Ubisoft is also experimenting with "standalone multiplayer experiences," for Assassin's Creed, but didn't have much more to say than that on the matter.