Ubisoft is experimenting with “standalone multiplayer experiences” for Assassin’s Creed

"History can help us better understand the world we live in," said Ubisoft during its Ubisoft Forward presentation, where we learned an awful lot about the future of the Assassin's Creed franchise. "So many elements from the past resonate with our present." It's a pretty big nod to the current state of world affairs, and the developer notes that it doesn't want to stop making games about the past to help us better understand our future.

To that end, the publisher shared more details on its mysterious Infinty project. Back in Summer 2021, Ubisoft officially confirmed Assassin's Creed Infinity to be in development at its Montreal, and Quebec studios. Since we learned about the project, we've heard precious little about it – until today.

During the showcase, staff from Ubisoft noted that Project Infinity “is not a game” per se; instead, it’s a single entry point for fans, that will act as something as a springboard into the future. It’s a hub, then, "like a real-life animus" per the developer – a place that unifies stories and experiences in one place. It sounds a little bit like a launcher to me, but we'll see.

Perhaps the most notable part of the new info dump about Infinity, though, is the acknowledgement that Ubisoft is "experimenting with standalone multiplayer experiences" once again within Infinity.

Details are thin on the ground, so we don't particularly know what to expect from this, but we're hoping it'll be a return to the sort of experiences we saw back in Assassin's Creed 2, and its accompanying games.

Infinity is still early in development, and is likely years away – it's not even listed on the little roadmap of the series we've seen for the future that listed an expansion for Valhalla in 2022, then Mirage in 2023, Codename Hexe and Codename Jade after that, and then Codename Red and the in-production Netflix series.

It's a good time to be an Assassin's Creed fan!