How to claim all 180 free pulls in Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.0

Zenless Zone Zero is the latest gacha RPG from HoYoverse, a studio who've accumulated quite a stable of them by this point. While Zenless Zone Zero does a great job of standing on its own, HoYo have clearly anticipated that long-time fans might need a bit of incentive to get them to put down their other live service titles long enough to check this one out. Hence, the promise of 180 free pulls in Version 1.0.

However, as you might have expected, it's not a simple case of logging into ZZZ and claiming 180 free gacha pulls with no added effort. To be clear: you really can claim 180 free pulls in Zenless Zone Zero V1.0, you're just going to have to work for them a little bit. On this page, we break down how to claim all 180 free gacha pulls in Zenless Zone Zero.

Zenless Zone Zero: 180 free pulls in Version 1.0

To start off with, here's the currencies in which those 180 free pulls will be delivered to you:

70 Master Tapes (used on the Star-Studded Cast permanent banner)

20 Encrypted Master Tapes (used on character and weapon event banners)

80 Boopons (used on An Outstanding Partner permanent banner)

1,600 Polychrome (a currency you can exchange for Master Tapes, Encrypted Master Tapes, and other items - each Tape costs 160 Polychrome each, so this is worth 10 pulls)

Keep reading, as below we'll break down the sources of each of these currency rewards.

How to claim free Master Tapes in Zenless Zone Zero V1.0

There are three sources of free Master Tapes in ZZZ 1.0.

First, you can claim 20 Master Tapes as pre-registration rewards as soon as the mailbox becomes available in your game.

Next, you can get 10 Master Tapes from the Cunning Generosity event. This event unlocks once you reach Inter-Knot Level 8, and has no further requirements: claim all 10 at once, and once you do, that marks the end of the event. (This event will expire on August 13.)

Finally, a further 40 total Master Tapes can be obtained from the event Road to Proxy Greatness, claimable in bundles of 10 once your Inter-Knot Level reaches 5, 15, 20, and 25, respectively. This event has an indefinite duration.

How to claim free Encrypted Master Tapes in Zenless Zone Zero V1.0

There are two sources of free Encrypted Master Tapes in ZZZ 1.0.

The New City Visitor's Passport event is a seven-day log-in event in a style familiar to players of HoYoverse's previous titles. All you need to do is log into the game on seven (non-consecutive) days before the event ends to claim 10 Encrypted Master Tapes: one per day on Days 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6; two on Day 3; and 3 on Day 7. (This event will expire on August 13.)

Similarly, the Sixth Street Giveaway event will feature an identical reward pattern for another 10 total Encrypted Master Tapes, but with a slightly shorter duration, beginning on July 11th (which just happens to be the first day that you could log in after completing the New City Visitor's Passport) before also expiring on August 13.

How to claim free Boopons in Zenless Zone Zero V1.0

There are three sources of free Boopons in ZZZ 1.0.

First, you can claim five Boopons as pre-registration rewards as soon as the mailbox becomes available in your game.

Next, the Road to Proxy Greatness event gives out 10 Boopon bundles upon your account reaching Inter-Knot Levels 5, 15, and 25, with a 15 Boopon bundle at Level 20, and ending with a 20 Boopon bundle once you reach level 30. This event has an indefinite duration.

Finally, a log-in event with the same reward pattern as the New City Visitor's Pass and Sixth Street Giveaway events, called "En-Nah" Into Your Lap, will begin on July 24 and end on August 13.

How to claim free Polychrome in Zenless Zone Zero V1.0

And finally, in addition to all the little boosts of Polychrome the game will give you for completing just about any activity, you can get one big bundle of 1,600 for reaching Inter-Knot Level 30 and claiming them all at once from the Road to Proxy Greatness indefinite event.

If you'd like to supplement all those free pulls with some guaranteed characters, be sure to check out our guide on how to claim every free character in Zenless Zone Zero.