There are plenty of resources and materials to keep tabs on in Wuthering Waves, and an unexpected one is Scarletthorn. This is one of many minerals in the game that can be used for crafting, and it’s worth seeking out and farming whenever you see it, as the items that you get from collecting it can come in clutch.

With enough Scarletthorn and by completing your weeklies, you can actually bag yourself some three or four star weapons to kit out your characters with. This is great for folk like me who’ve somehow wound up a dozen four star broadblades, when all I really need is a good sword. Anyways, here’s where to find Scarletthorn, and plenty of it, in Wuthering Waves.

Where to find Scarletthorn in Wuthering Waves

Scarletthorn is found in clusters across the map in Wuthering Waves. All in all, though, the majority of it is found on the eastern edges of Tiderise Cliffs, and to the east of Court of Savantae Ruins in the Whining Aix’s Mire area.

We also found that Scarletthorn seems to spawn around the Thundering Mephis and Crownless boss arenas. It’s easily identifiable against things like Floramber, as it’s red and spiky in appearance.

Here are two locations you'll find Scarletthorn in near Whining Aix's Mire. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

The above and below maps detail where you can find the stuff in Tiderise Cliffs and the Whining Aix’s Mire, but for more specific Scarletthorn locations, head over to our friends at MapGenie and check out their Wuthering Waves map.

And here's where you'll find some Scarletthorn near Tiderise Cliffs. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

It’s worth noting that if you do choose to farm Scarletthorn near Tiderise Cliffs, there is a boss here that you want to take care of first; a Level 40 Autopuppet Scout. They’re not too troublesome, especially if your team is above Level 40 by now, and we recommend beating them as they are guaranteed to drop a five-star Echo. They also won’t spawn again once beaten.

What to use Scarletthorn for in Wuthering Waves

Gems and nodes across Wuthering Waves might seem unimportant at first, but we recommend farming them whenever you see them, as they all serve some kind of purpose. In Scarletthorn’s case, this material is used to craft new weapons at Uncle Wei’s Weapon Shop, which is found just behind Uncle Wei in the main city of Jinzhou.

Weapons can be crafted at the terminal behind Uncle Wei in Jinzhou. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

I’ve found this particularly useful for characters who don’t yet have four star weapons, as with enough Scarletthorn - and some Weapon Molds from defeating weekly bosses - you can craft one for yourself.

For more on Wuthering Waves, take a look at where to get your hands on Pecok Flowers, Coriolus, and Iris. These are all items you’ll likely need for ascending your Resonators, sooner or later.