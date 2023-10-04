Elemental Dungeons codes for October 2023

4th October 2023: We added new Elemental Dungeons codes.

Elemental Dungeons is a Roblox game that should appeal to fans of dungeon crawlers like Hades and Cult of the Lamb. The experience throws players into a world filled with dungeons, that they have to clear one room at a time. Once you manage to dispatch all enemies in a room, you move onto the next one - and eventually have to defeat a boss before finishing the dungeon.

The more dungeons you clear, the more loot and EXP you get to power up your character. If you need a hand on your adventures, you can always redeem a few Elemental Dungeons codes to get free Gems. Gems are the in-game currency needed for the game's gacha-style Summon system, which is used to get new magical abilities of varying rarity and power. Gems are quite tricky to come by, which is why codes are so helpful!

Working Elemental Dungeons codes

NEWCODE : 50 Gems (NEW!)

: 50 Gems (NEW!) TYFOR20KPLAYERS : 100 Gems

: 100 Gems BETA: 60 Gems

Expired Elemental Dungeons codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Elemental Dungeons.

How to redeem Elemental Dungeons codes

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes in Elemental Dungeons:

Launch Elemental Dungeons in Roblox. On the main menu select the 'Codes' option to bring up the Shop screen. Image credit: VG247/Malt Games Then, on the 'Premium Shop' menu select 'Codes' once again. Image credit: VG247/Malt Games This will bring up a 'Codes' menu with a textbox. Image credit: VG247/Malt Games Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Redeem' button.

If the code you entered is active, then the text in the textbox will change to 'Code redeemed'. You'll also see a notification appear just above the codes menu letting you know what goodies you've earned for free.

