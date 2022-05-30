Gotham Knights will reportedly no longer receive Russian-language version

According to a new report, the Russian version of Gotham Knights has been cancelled.

This claim comes from The Happy Warrior (thanks, Eurogamer), which notes that the Russian-language version of the game has been cancelled due to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. As pointed out by Eurogamer, the Russian sub-site for the game currently leads to a 404 error, with the page last confirmed live as of May 12 via archive.org.

The Steam page for the game also has no references to Russian-language support, for dubbing or for subtitles, meaning that even other versions of the game won't have Russian support. It's unclear if other Russian-speaking territories will be affected by this supposed change.

Warner Bros. has as of yet made no official comment on the matter, though apparently a source made an off the record comment that the company "is very afraid to upset the gaming press or cause trouble with social media."

Warner Bros. Montreal also recently changed the biography of Batgirl, one of the playable characters in the game. Her story has been changed so that she no longer simply trained hard enough to recover from her paralysis, but now instead underwent rehabilitation as part of her recovery.

Fans were critical of her initial biography as it implied that through sheer force of will and training, anyone can recover from a lifelong spinal injury. Warner Bros. Montreal worked with the charity AbleGamers to improve the character's story, and announced the change as part of a Q&A held on the game's Discord server.

Gotham Knights is currently slated to release this coming October, and while originally planned to be available on PS4 and Xbox One, will now be new-gen only. The game was delayed late last year into 2022 after having been first announced back in 2020.