Genshin Impact Wanderer Ascension items: Where to get Scaramouche materials

Wanderer Ascension materials in Genshin Impact are a random assortment of items that you probably have in your inventory already. These are the same as Scaramouche materials – the characters are the same, but for important, spoilery story reasons, they undergo a name change – so if you landed here looking for those, you’re in the right place.

Wanderer materials include an Inazuma enemy drop and a Sumeru local speciality, in keeping with the character’s troubledand variedpast.

When you’re ready to level up his talents, you’ll also need to fight… well, Wanderer. The Scaramouche weekly boss provides his high-level talent material.

If you're still not sure what to do with Wanderer, check out our Wanderer build guide for the best weapons and more!

Wanderer Ascension – All Scaramouche materials

Wanderer uses these items to level up:

Vayuda Turquoise stones

1 Sliver

9 Fragment

9 Chunk

6 Gemstone

Rukkhashava Mushroom (168)

Hanguard items

18 Old

30 Kageuchi

36 Famed

Perpetual Caliber (46)

Mora (420,000)

Rukkhashava Mushroom

Our Rukkhashava Mushroom guide has full details, but you’ll find most of these in Mawtiyima Forest and a handful of underground areas around Sumeru. As a local speciality, Rukkhashava Mushroom takes two real-world days to respawn, so you may want to start farming early to get as many as you need for Wanderer.

How to get Vayuda Turquoise stones

These Anemo gemstones come from Anemo bosses. You mainly get them from the Anemo Hypostasis in Mondstadt, but you may also get them from:

Maguu Kenki (also drops Cryo gemstones)

Stormterror (weekly boss)

Shouki no Kami (Scaramouche weekly boss)

How to get Hanguard items

Hanguard items come from Nobushi and Kairagi, the wandering Samurai in Inazuma. We marked some of their locations in our Hanguard guide. You may also want to focus on the Ley Line challenges in Inazuma, where you might have a higher chance of encountering these enemies and get some Mora or experience books for your trouble.

How to get Perpetual Caliber

Perpetual Caliber comes from the Aeonblight Drake normal boss. You can find this boss under Devantaka Mountain, near where you complete the Vimana Agama quest. Bring along an archer and a diverse elemental team for this fight. The Aeonblight periodically absorbs a certain element and becomes resistant to it for a time.

Wanderer talent materials

To fully level up one of his talents, Wanderer needs:

Praxis books

3 Teachings of Praxis

21 Guide to Praxis

38 Philosophies of Praxis

Hanguard items

6 Old

22 Kageuchi

31 Famed

1 Crown of Insight

6 Daka’s Bell

1,653,000 Mora

Again, these totals are just for fully leveling one of Wanderer’s talents. Multiply it by three for the grand total for all of his talents.

Praxis books

Praxis books come from the Steeple of Ignorance Domain in Sumeru on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Daka’s Bell

Daka’s Bell is a drop from the Scaramouche weekly boss in Sumeru. If you end up with another item from the fight – Puppet Strings, for example – you can use Dream Solvent at the alchemy table to transform it into the Bell.

Keep a thought for the upcoming Genshin Impact characters as well to see how they might fit with Layla, and make sure to redeem any active Genshin Impact codes because everyone loves freebies.