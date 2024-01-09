Genshin Impact Chevreuse materials list for ascension and Talents

Getting all your Genshin ImpactChevreuse materials is a pretty straightforward process, at least compared to some Fontaine characters like Navia.

Collecting what you need doesn't take too much time, and she only shares her local specialty with one other character. That's a good thing, as you'll need to plan several farming trips to get it

Our Genshin Impact Chevreuse materials list lays out everything you need for Chevreuse to reach level 90 with maxed-out talents.

Genshin Impact Chevreuse materials

Chevreuse materials for ascension

Here's what you need to get Chevreuse up to level 90.

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver, 3 Meshing Gear, 3 Lumidouce Bell 20,000 40 3 Agnidus Agate Fragment, 15 Meshing Gear, 10 Lumidouce Bell, 2 Fontemer Unihorn 40,000 50 6 Agnidus Agate Fragment, 12 Mechanical Spur Gear, 20 Lumidouce Bell, 4 Fontemer Unihorn 60,000 60 3 Agnidus Agate Chunk, 18 Mechanical Spur Gear, 30 Lumidouce Bell, 8 Fontemer Unihorn 80,000 70 6 Agnidus Agate Chunk, 12 Artificed Dynamic Gear, 45 Lumidouce Bell, 12 Fontemer Unihorn 100,000 80 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone, 24 Artificed Dynamic Gear, 60 Lumidouce Bell, 20 Fontemer Unihorn 120,000

Agate Pyro gemstones come from the Pyro Hypostasis and Pyro Regisvine world bosses, and you may get them from the Primo Geovishap and Matrix of Overseer Network bosses. The Signora weekly boss drops them, and you have a chance of obtaining them from the Azhdaha and Boreal Wolf weekly bosses, though you might end up with other elemental stones. If so, you can transmute stones you don't need or want into Pyro Agate stones at an alchemy table.

Gear items drop from Meka enemies in Fontaine. It's pretty much impossible not to run into one of these, though if you're struggling to find some, make sure to check the Liffey region in the north. As always with these standard regional enemies, you stand a pretty good chance of encountering them in Leyline Blossom challenges, so consider spending some Resin on those if you need extra gears.

Several other characters need Gear items, including Charlotte and Wriothesley.

Lumidouce Bell grow in just one part of Fontaine, the Elynas region. There are fewer than three dozen Lumidouce Bell, but on the bright side, they're pretty recognizable. look for large blue flowers hanging like, well, bells.

Fontemer Unihorn drops from the Millennial Pearl Seahorse, and Neuvillette is the only other character who needs it for ascension.

Chevreuse ascension materials totals

Here's what that all adds up to.

1 Agnidus Agate Sliver

6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone

9 Agnidus Agate Fragment

9 Agnidus Agate Chunk

18 Meshing Gear

30 Mechanical Spur Gear

36 Artificed Dynamic Gear

46 Fontemer Unihorn

168 Lumidouce Bell

420,000 Mora

Chevreuse materials for talents

On the talent front, Chevreuse needs these items.

Level Materials Cost in Mora 2 3 Teachings of Order, 6 Meshing Gear 12,500 3 2 Guide to Order, Mechanical Spur Gear 17,500 4 Guide to Order, 4 Mechanical Spur Gear 25,000 5 6 Guide to Order, 6 Mechanical Spur Gear 30,000 6 9 Guide to Order, 9 Mechanical Spur Gear 37,500 7 4 Philosophies of Order, 4 Artificed Dynamic Gear, 1 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom 120,000 8 6 Philosophies of Order, 6 Artificed Dynamic Gear, 1 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom 260,000 9 12 Philosophies of Order, 9 Artificed Dynamic Gear, 2 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom 450,000 10 16 Philosophies of Order, 12 Artificed Dynamic Gear, 2 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Order books come from the Pale Forgotten Glory Domain in Fontaine on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Getting enough resources to level up talents takes a lot of time and effort, though Chevreuse only shares her books with Wriothesley and Lynette. Her skill is the most important, followed by her ultimate, and you can pretty much ignore her normal attack. Chevreuse isn't going to be sweeping the field with it, no matter how high its level gets.

Chevreuse materials total for talents

Here's what it all adds up to.

1 Crown of Insight

3 Teachings of Order

6 Meshing Gear

6 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom

21 Guide to Order

22 Mechanical Spur Gear

31 Artificed Dynamic Gear

38 Philosophies to Order

1,652,500 Mora

