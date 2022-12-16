Fortnite Deku's Blast: How to get the My Hero Academia weapon

Fortnite Deku’s Blast is a new legendary weapon you can demolish the competition with in the battle royale – assuming you find it fast enough.

You also need Deku’s Blast for one of the new Fortnite and My Hero Academia crossover quests, a chain of tasks with some MHA-themed rewards waiting for you at the end.

Even if you don’t have much time to spare in a match, you can still sweep in, grab the weapon, and cause some mayhem before stepping out again.

Check out the trailer for Chapter 4 of Fortnite here.

Fortnite Deku’s Blast location and how to use

Where is the Deku’s Blast location in Fortnite?

You can get Deku’s Blast from a few locations. The easiest way to get it is spending 250 Gold Bars at one of the new My Hero Academia-themed vending machines scattered around the map. If you examine the quest details and track it on the quest page, you’ll get three markers pinned to your map indicating where these vending machines are.

These are, apparently, not the only ones, though, as we found a handful of additional machines in other locations around the map that offered Deku’s Blast for sale.

As long as you have the Gold Bars to spend, you can come back and buy Deku’s Blast again once you’ve used all its charges.

While the event lasts, you can also keep an eye out for special supply drops from All-Might. They’re easy to spot thanks to the handy All-Might icon that shows up on the map when he appears.

And as with any special weapon, such as the Shockwave Hammer, you can scavenge Deku’s Blast from fallen opponents, should they have one on hand when they’re eliminated.

How to use Deku’s Blast in Fortnite

Deku’s Blast is a legendary weapon that has only three uses before it disappears and you have to find a new one again. While the Blast is powerful, it does come with a few caveats. The windup before the attack actually lands takes a few seconds, during which time you’re vulnerable to attack. You’re also highly visible, since the charge happens while you’re floating in the air.

However, the resulting, well, blast is worth the trouble. It destroys objects in front of you – enemy buildings, houses, rocks, you name it – and is almost guaranteed to defeat any nearby foe.

It’s a straightforward process and one you should only start if you’re sure no other threats are nearby. The ideal place to use Deku’s blast is in firefights with groups of foes clustered together, where you can sneak up without them noticing and take them out before they can fight back.

Make sure to check out the Cozy Lodge for Fortnite presents during 2022's Winterfest. While you're waiting for time to pass and a new present to come up for grabs, hunt down the from an Oathbound Chest and hop on a dirt bike to pull off some sick tricks.