Fortnite presents guide - All Fortnite presents and which ones to open first

If you want to get your hands on all Fortnite presents during Winterfest 2021, you'll have to be patient.

You only get one present each day the event runs (now until December 30). No one wants to open a present with something crummy inside, so we've compiled a list of what's inside each present.

All Fortnite presents - Which present to open first in Fortnite

Enter the Cozy Cabin by way of the giant snowflake icon from the main menu. Then, select either pile of presents and pick the one you want. Some of them have nametags, which give you an idea of what's inside thanks to our present list below.

Gift Wrapping Holly Hatchets Purple square box hanging from the crane on your left Snowplow pickaxe Long red present from Gumbo Krisabelle skin Large orange present from Aura Peely skin Present in the ice block (from Aura) Choice emotes Red box from Aura It's Perfect emoticon Long orange present from Aura Banner Icon Tall orange present from Gumbo Sentinel Glider The green and black gift bag Wooly Weapon Wrap Square grey present from Fishstick Loot in the Mountains music Small present on the bookshelf Bombastic Winterfest spray Purple box from Sgt. Winter Aurora Arc contrail Small purple present from Sgt. Winter Twinkly Weapon Wrap Tall grey present from Fishstick You Better Watch Out loading screen Green and yellow present from Gumbo

Again, it’s worth mentioning you’ll get all Fortnite presents during the event, assuming you log in and open one each day until December 30.

While you're in the Cozy Lodge, make sure to warm yourself by the Yule log to get some easy extra XP. There's plenty of other Fortnite challenges to tackle while you wait for the next present. Find the Cog Tags if you fancy some battle royale in Gears gear, then head over to Sancutary to deal with the signal jammers and pick up the Device.