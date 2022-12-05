Fortnite Oathbound Chest locations and what's inside

Fortnite Oathbound Chests are a new addition in the battle royale’s fourth chapter with some excellent treasures inside. Whether you’ll actually find an Oathbound Chest location is up to the whims of fate, though, as these new troves seem to spawn at random – and in limited numbers.

Inside each chest, you’ll potentially find a rare, powerful new weapon – or a bunch of mundane items. It just depends.

If you’re after some strong new weapons, just make sure to keep your wits about you. You’re not the only one on a treasure hunt.

Check out the trailer for Chapter 4 of Fortnite here.

Where are the Fortnite Oathbound Chest locations?

From our time with the Chapter 4 map so far, it seems Oathbound Chest locations are only ever in the medieval, Witcher-y themed areas - the places with stone castles, ye olde houses, and autumn foliage in abundance. Once you’ve explored them a bit, they show up as the orange and gold-colored locations on your map, The Citadel, Anvil Square, and Shattered Slabs, for example.

Where in these areas Oathbound Chests might spawn is another uncertainty. We found one inside a building and one on the top of some low ramparts near a dock.

The chests themselves are conspicuous in their largeness. They’re roughly double the size of a normal chest and are silver with gold trim and engravings on the front. You can typically spot them from the air as well, assuming they aren’t hidden indoors.

These chests are limited in number and don’t respawn as far as we can tell, so if you miss out on finding one, your best bet for getting their loot is swiping it from an eliminated competitor.

Some players say Oathbound Chests are more likely to spawn if a flag is out in the area and if a player or team has captured it. We didn’t notice any increase in the likelihood of finding an Oathbound Chest under these circumstances, but it’s possible we just weren’t looking in the right places.

What’s inside Oathbound Chests?

Oathbound Chests are where you can find some of Chapter 4’s hot new loot, including the powerful new Shockwave Hammer and Ex-Caliber Rifle. Both are hot commodities, so expect more than a few players to drop in these areas or make their way over early in a match. Make sure to grab a weapon or two and some shield potions before starting your search in earnest, so you have a fighting chance of staying alive before the circle closes in.

The hammer and rifle drop like any other item, so if you can’t find an Oathbound Chest, you may still be able to find the weapon you’re after in the field somewhere.

If you're trying to mop up your weekly challenges, make sure to tackle those while you're out and about searching for Oathbound Chest locations. These challenges don't carry over anymore, much to the chagrin of many.