Fortnite Chapter 4 gives us a fresh island, Geralt, The Hulk, Doomslayer and more

Fortnite Chapter 4 kicks off today with another refresh of its map, and the cinematic trailer paired with the launch shows we can expect to see characters like Geralt of Rivia, the Doomslayer, The Incredible Hulk, and uh, Mr. Beast joining soon.

As with every new chapter, Fortnite's map has received an overhaul, adding in some new locales, as well as bringing in others players will find familiar. The third chapter wrapped up with players coming together to rebuild the island across various pieces of the island broken apart, changing in real-time as more and more pieces were brought together. You can see that happening in the cinematic trailer below to get an idea of what it was like if you missed out on the event itself.

The Chapter 4 Season 1 trailer is out now too, giving us a stronger idea of what we can expect when we actually dive into the new season when it launches later today. One of the biggest additions is the arrival of motorbikes, a new method of transport that looks like you'll be able to manoeuvre around the map with. You'll be able to shoot from them too, so there's definitely a tactical element that comes with them too.

Of course there looks to be plenty of crossovers too. Geralt from The Witcher 3 will be making an appearance later on in the season, though no details on how you'll unlock him. The Doomslayer from the Doom series also joins as a skin, which you'll be able to unlock through the battle pass, alongside a range of other costumes. The Hulk will soon be available in the item shop too. And real human and YouTuber Mr. Beast will be making some kind of cameo too, apparently.

Anime fans might also be happy to see that My Hero Academia's Deku will be a playable skin, and like with the introduction of Dragon Ball characters, you'll be able to use one of his signature attacks.

You can read about everything else that will be coming with the new season on Epic's website, as there are plenty of new weapons, some new provisions, and details on the benefits the switch to Unreal Engine 5 has brought to Fortnite.