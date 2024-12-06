If you were convinced you'd be good at Gwent if it were only real, good news: CD Projekt Red has turned it into a physical card game

Gwent fans and physical card game lovers, I've got great news for you: the beloved digital card game is being made real.

I'm a big fan of card games, but I have to say that the whole fervour with which certain Witcher fans talk about Gwent never quite hit me. Maybe it's just because I prefer playing card games in the real world as opposed to the digital one, so the fact that (as reported by Polygon) Gwent is getting a physical version for the first time might mean I finally will understand the hype all these years later. The physical adaptation is coming from Hachette Boardgames, who's working with No Loading Games to adapt "high-profile licenses" the pair explained in a news release. Gwent is one of those licenses, obviously, and it'll apparently come with 400 cards and a playmat to replicate "the full experience of Gwent’s iteration within The Witcher 3."

In a news release Hachette Boardgames marketing manager Rob Trounce said "Gwent is the biggest ‘game within a game’ in media history. After a 10 year wait, we are proud to be working alongside No Loading Games to bring this beloved game to tabletops in a stunning package - whether it’s a souvenir for fans of Geralt and his adventures, or a game for competitive card game enthusiasts, Gwent will be one of the hottest games of 2025." Apparently you'll be able to play several different versions of the game, which includes casual and tournament rules, so overall it sounds like quite a nice little package!

If you're eager to play this version of the game, you'll have to wait a little while, as it's not out until Q3 next year, so quite a few months away. It'll set you back £44 too, but honestly when you look at how much Pokemon cards cost these days, that sounds like a bargain.