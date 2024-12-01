As the games industry continues to crumble around us, Fortnite proves it's still doing just fine as it hits a new player count record

Live service games might be struggling more than ever, but if you were to look at Fortnite and its recent accomplishment, you probably couldn't tell.

Despite how much some companies might want more and more live service games, it's not exactly a great time for them - the hotly anticipated multiplayer spin-off of The Last of Us was cancelled almost a year ago now, and I don't think I need to remind you about this year's Concord situation. And then there's Fortnite, which just featured its Remix: The Finale in-game event to wrap up Remix Chapter 2 ahead of Chapter 6, season 1. These events normally do quite well, featuring all kinds of musical artists, and this time it included some big names like Eminem, Ice Spice, Snoop Dogg, and Juice Wrld. But how did it do players-wise? Oh, it just brought in a cool 14 million players at the same time.

"You. Showed. Up," reads a tweet from the official Fortnite account. "More than 14 million concurrent players partied up for Remix: The Finale and more than 3 million estimated people streamed it online. This is a new Fortnite all-time record for an in-game concert - thank you!" That previous record belonged to Travis Scott's "Astronomical" in-game concert from 2020, which brought in 12.3 million players, so that's an increase of almost two million people. Those are some pretty wild numbers for a game that's been around since 2017 (its battle royale mode it's now famously known for, anyway).

As a reminder, last year Epic Games laid off around 900 of its employees, claiming in October of this year that it's now "financially sound". Obviously Epic doesn't only do Fortnite, it also has its own storefront and Unreal Engine, but quite clearly in a behemoth like Fortnite it has nothing to worry about.