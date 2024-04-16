While a lot of players get up-close-and-personal inElden Ring, there's still a vast array of spells to choose from when opting for an Intelligence build, as well as a handful of Legendary ones to experiment with that have an achievement tied to them. One of these is the Stars of Ruin Spell, which will see you completing some work for Sorceress Sellen.

It’s by no means one of the best spells in the game, but it’s worth seeking out solely for the interesting cave it's found in, and the other spells you can pick up along the way. So without further ado, here’s where to get Stars of Ruin in Elden Ring.

Where to get Stars of Ruin in Elden Ring

Stars of Ruin is given to you by Master Lusat himself in Elden Ring, but he’s currently locked away in Sellia Hideaway, which requires the Sellian Sealbreaker to access.

To get your hands on the Sellian Sealbreaker, you’ll need to complete some of Sorceress Sellen’s questline. You’ll first find Sellen at Waypoint Ruins - which is marked on the below map - in a room behind the Mad Pumpkin Head boss. Exhaust her dialogue and choose to learn sorcery from her here.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

After this, you might bump into Sellen while she is imprisoned in Witchbane Ruins, but there’s nothing you can do here right now. Instead, you’ll want to go and meet with Primeval Sorcerer Azur in Mt. Gelmir. It is here that you are given the Comet Azur spell. For more help tracking him down, take a look at our guide on where to get Comet Azur.

Once you have Comet Azur in your possession, return to Waypoint Ruins and show the Azur sorcery to Sellen. Exhaust her dialogue here again, and she will finally give you the Sellian Sealbreaker, requesting that you go and find Master Lusat at Sellia Hideaway, which is marked on the below map.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Make your way to the Sellia Hideaway, which is actually hidden behind an illusory wall that you'll need to hit or roll into, as shown below.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once inside the cave, we recommend exploring thoroughly at your own pace, as there’s a lot to find here. There’s also a Putrid Crystalian trio boss fight at the end of the cave, which will give you the Crystal Torrent Sorcery, but you do not need to do this to speak to Master Lusat.

If your only concern is Master Lusat, proceed forward into the cave and past some more illusory walls. Once you come to a room full of crystals, some of which you can walk across, you want to jump to the very bottom. There’ll be a Revenant enemy here, but you can continue west and head deeper into the cave.

Continue ahead along the crystals, and make your way further down into the cave. Once at the bottom, head north until you reach a sealed barrier guarded by a Sorcerer.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Use the Sellian Sealbreaker here, and you’ll be met with a dying Master Lusat in the following room. Speak to him to receive the Stars of Ruin spell.

Stars of Ruin is one of Elden Ring’s Legendary Sorceries, and it requires a whopping 43 Intelligence to use. Upon use, it’ll fire twelve stars that follow enemies, but it’s best used alongside other items that buff its power. On its own, it doesn’t really stand out much.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at where to get your hands on some other powerful Sorceries and Incantations, such as Rock Sling, Greyoll’s Roar, and Flame of the Fell God.