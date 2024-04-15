In Elden Ring, there are plenty of unsuspecting weapons that conceal some very interesting bits of lore, as well as some neat abilities. One of these is the Serpent God’s Curved Sword, which can heal the player upon kill, but is also ‘fashioned in the image of an ancient serpent deity’ and is described as a ‘tool of a forgotten religion practice on Mt. Gelmir.’

We don’t know much about this deity, but we can suspect that they also had something to do with Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy, as well as this weapon. Maybe more about this serpent will be unveiled in the upcoming DLC, Shadows of the Erdtree, but getting back on track, here’s where to get the Serpent God’s Curved Sword in Elden Ring.

Where to get Serpent God’s Curved Sword in Elden Ring

The Serpent God’s Curved Sword is found in the Ruin-Strewn Precipice area of Elden Ring. This is the alternative route to Altus Plateau which you can take instead of the Grand Lift of Dectus.

You'll need to travel from northern Liurnia, through the ravine, to reach this weapon. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The Ruin-Strewn Precipice is an area that is found slightly north of the Grand Lift of Dectus, just beyond the Ravine-Veiled Village. To get here, you’re best off starting at the Sorcerer’s Isle Site of Grace in Northern Liurnia of the Lakes.

From here, you want to travel northeast through the ravine until you eventually reach the Ravine-Veiled Village, and then the Ruin-Strewn Precipice.

Once you arrive at the area, you want to continue traversing through the cave, going up the ladders and elevators until you reach the Ruin-Strewn Precipice Overlook Site of Grace, marked on the map screenshot embedded above.

Once you’ve grabbed the Grace, you actually want to go back on yourself and down the elevator you will have just come up. Continue heading north and you’ll see another ladder here. Go up it and along the wooden platform, and you’ll see a large Land Octopus sitting on the roof, guarding some items. One of those items is the Serpent God’s Curved Sword.

The Serpent God’s Curved Sword is found just behind this Land Octopus. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once you have your hands on it, the Serpent God’s Curved Sword requires a measly 13 Strength and 9 Dexterity to wield, and is a worthwhile addition to any Strength build. Though, I recommend having another weapon to use alongside it, or swap out for it on occasion, and you’ll see why in a moment.

The weapon requires standard Smithing Stones to upgrade, and will also heal you for a small percentage everytime you manage to kill an enemy. You don’t need to be using the weapon to heal from it, either.

For example, you could have the Ruins Greatsword in your right hand, with the Serpent God’s Curved Sword in your left, and you’ll still receive the healing benefits of the weapon. This is why we recommend running it alongside something else for the most part, as there are plenty of other Strength weapons that out-damage it.

