Dying Light 2 coop guide - How to start coop and play with friends in Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 coop lets you experience almost every facet of the game with up to three other people – assuming you’re on the same system.

Dying Light 2 crossplay isn’t available yet, though Techland promised to add it in a future update. Until then, you can still join up with friends and randos on the same platform as yourself and decide the fate of Villedor.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How does Dying Light 2 coop work?

Coop in Dying Light 2 lets you complete story missions, side quests, encounters, and everything you normally can in single-player mode. Team members vote on important choices, though the game host is the one with the final say on what happens. Game progress and all items you find are saved separately, so you won’t lose out on anything once you go back to your own version of Villedor.

How do you start Dying Light 2 coop?

You’ll need to complete the game’s prologue mission, which is rather lengthy. It takes Aiden through the wilds, into a tunnel system, and finally into Old Villedor, and after about two hours or so, the city finally opens up to you. There’s essentially nothing you could do with other players up until that point anyway, so you’re not missing anything.

After you reach that point, you can access the online options menu in two ways. The first is in the game’s pause menu, or you can choose “Options” from the main menu and navigate to the “Online Options tab. From here, pick what kind of session you want:

Public

Friends Only

Private

Public means anyone can see your availability for online play and request to join your game. Friends Only is what it says on the label, though we’re not quite sure what the difference between that and Private is just yet.

How do you join a coop game in Dying Light 2?

After you set your game type to anything other than single player, exiting the menu takes you to another online menu with three empty slots next to your Aiden. If you just want to join a game, ignore those. On your left is another set of options.

Join Game – This brings up a list of active games and lets you pick which one you’d like to join

Quick Join – You’re slotted into someone else’s game without choosing who it is.

Assuming the options work. At launch, we were unable to use the “Join Game” feature, though Techland acknowledged Dying Light 2’s online functions were experiencing some issues.

How do you invite friends in Dying Light 2?

After choosing the type of online game you want, you’ll notice the menu changed. Three empty character slots now join your Aiden, and in theory, you can select these slots and invite your friends to join. This function didn’t work for us either when we tested it, though.

When Will Dying Light 2 crossplay release?

Dying Light 2 crossplay is not part of the game’s launch. It supports cross-gen play, so PlayStation 4 users and join with PlayStation 5 and the same for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S players.. Techland promised Dying Light 2 crossplay at some point in the future, but offered no estimated frame of release.

Whether you're playing with friends or solo, our Dying Light 2 guides are here to take you through Villedor every step of the way, including our picks for the best weapons and best skills, along with an overview of how to handle valuable items and where to get more Infected trophies.