The modern world is full of garbage, but in Dying Light 2, one man’s trash is Aiden’s treasure.

With so much loot to plunder, it can be difficult to keep track of what you’ve actually stuffed in your pockets.

Then when it comes time to make some cash from your scavenging, it can be confusing to work out what’s important and what can be safely traded to a merchant.

With the knowledge of a full playthrough under our belts, these are the items it is safe to sell in Dying Light 2.

What items are safe to sell to merchants in Dying Light 2?

The following items can be safely traded away to Merchants:

Everything marked as a “valuable” in the goods tab of your inventory

Surplus outfit pieces you’re not using

Surplus weapons you don’t want

It can be tempting to hold onto the valuables, since some of them are things like tools or antibiotics which seem like they could be used by a character during the story or in a sidequest.

However, there’s never an option in the main story where you can hand over a valuable item in your inventory to get a different option in a quest.

So feel free to cash in on your GRE Rations, Morphine, Smartphones, Sunday Shoes, and other luxuries.

Also, remember to periodically sell off the junk weapons and outfits you don’t want to shopkeepers when you’re in town.

When trading high rarity pieces, you can claw back quite a bit of money for your trouble, which can leave you pretty flush with cash by the end of the game.

You can actually buy a lot of good items from shops in Dying Light 2, so collecting money isn’t a waste of time.

Liquidating the valuables in your inventory is one way to get rich quick and start spending.

For more on the ins-and-outs of Aiden's adventure, take a look at our Dying Light 2 guide.