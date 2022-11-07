Dying Light 2's Bloody Ties DLC is taking us to the circus this week

Techland has given us a big look at the first bit of story DLC for Dying Light 2, Bloody Ties, which launches this week.

Bloody Ties will bring you to The Carnage Hall, "a place of fame, fortune, and power," where you'll have to take on a series of trials facing off against new enemies. Of course there will be new weapons, challenges, and locations to explore too. The Carnage Hall is a repurposed opera house, now dedicated as a fighting spot where people face off against one another rather than zombies.

"In its former glory, Carnage Hall was a grand opera building. Then, it was rebuilt and turned into this elite fighting spot with arenas, bloody spectacles, and brutal duels," concept artist Anna Krzemien said of the new area in a deep dive on the DLC. "Even now, you can see that the remaining pieces of the interior mix sophisticated with the crude."

For new players, or those that haven't quite finished the game, Krzemien also noted that you don't have to have beaten the entire thing, just as long as you've finished The Only Way Out quest.

Narrative director Piotr Szymanek also had some "secrets" to share about the arena, saying, "Inside Carnage Hall you'll meet some really big personalities… one of them is Astrid, the post-apocalyptic performer and entertainer number one, who believes that people need bread and circuses."

In terms of what new enemies and weapons you can expect, there are new mutated infected like the gorilla demolisher, cataclysm, and inferno, and if you're looking for some defensive options, there's the carnage manica, which can be used as a power barricade.

Bloody Ties launches later this week (November 10), and pre-ordering it before it launches will net you the aristocrat pack, though if you have the deluxe or ultimate edition it'll already come included.