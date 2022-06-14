Dying Light 2 update adds first gameplay chapter, new progression system, Photo Mode, and more

The first free gameplay chapter is now available for Dying Light 2, marking the beginning of Techland's planned five years of post-launch support.

Titled In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner, the content introduces the Nightrunner, Harper, who used powerful, never-before-seen equipment which can be used against a fearsome new Infected. Acting as a link to your new adventure, you can find him at the Fish Eye Canteen.

The Chapter comes alongside Patch 1.4.0, which adds Photo Mode to the game. It also brings to the game a new Rank System and Unlockables. The new Rank System ups your reputation points with an agent by carrying out tasks. With enough reputation points, you can rank up to unlock access to high-end weapons, outfits, and consumables.

New Daily and Weekly Bounties will take place, and these night activities will earn you reputation points upon completion.

You can expect two new Currencies that can be used to purchase new items. You can collect mutation samples off the Special Infected corpses, and acquire unique Harper’s Tokens with each new rank.

The new enemies are called Mutated Infected and are made up of the Volatile Tyrant, and the Volatile Hive.

If you purchase a special Chapter Mission Ticket from the Chapter Agent, you will be able to participate in time trials that test your stealth, parkour, or combat skills.

With the addition of Photo Mode, you can take all sorts of neat images thanks to the ability to change aperture, focus distance, and make color adjustments such as temperature, exposure, saturation, contrast, and vignette. You can use filters, and special effects will allow you to create unique sequences like something from an action movie.

Patch 1.4.0 also makes some gameplay, co-op, and technical updates to the game, so you will want to read the full set of notes at the link.