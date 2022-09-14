If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Bow wow

Dying Light 2 gets a new season — with chapter 2 now free for everyone

A new agent is on the hunt for new loot and dangers.
Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Contributor
Published on
screenshot from the Dying Light 2 - chapter 2 update

Dying Light 2: Stay Human has just gotten itself a brand new season. Titled “A Huntress and a Hag”, the update introduces additional content to the title at zero cost to the play, and without any time gating. You love to see it.

Alongside this season, we’ve got a new trailer showcasing all aspects of the update, as well as some story details for the characters present throughout. Expect to see lots of sneaking, archery, and the Dying Light 2 parkour that you know and love.

You can watch the Chapter 2 trailer here!

As for the exact details of what you can expect, A Huntress and a Hag comes with a new chapter agent, new enemies (including the Hag, a variant of the deadly Banshee), some new melee and ranged weapons, and some new bounties. In addition, the agents playable in chapter one are also getting some new weapons and blueprints, so it’s worth popping back and checking out their new gear too!

Dying Light 2 was quite the thriller when we reviewed it back in February, filled with interesting characters and some truly exhilarating combat. However, it’s got some blemishes, as Josh Broadwell writes: “Dying Light 2 is messy and uneven. It’s also unique, exhilarating, and just plain fun to play, with one of the best settings in recent memory – despite the nagging feeling that the game could, and should, be more than what it is.”

What are your thoughts on the new chapter 2 trailer for Dying Light 2? Will you be playing it, or are you kinda burned out on the zombie action title? Let us know!

Tagged With

About the Author

Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Contributor

Connor is a Video Game Reporter with roots in multiplayer titles across a wide variety of genres. Connor can be found scrounging Reddit and Discord for the interesting stories, or diving deep into the latest fighting game.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch