Dying Light 2's first story DLC has been delayed to September

Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley
Published on

Techland has announced a delay for the first story DLC to Dying Light 2.

Now slated for September, the studio said it needs more time to give the DLC the "absolute highest level of polish" in order to meet players' expectations.

Over the last few months, the team has focused on adding requested features such as New Game + mode, an FOV slider for consoles, and many co-op improvements.

On top of that, in June, it will introduce the first game Chapter entitled “In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner,” filled with content and events, as well as Photo Mode.

As you can see in the updated roadmap, there is plenty to look forward to. June through August will see additional content such as an update to the Agent and Rank System, new missions and bounties, rewards, and new enemies. You can pretty much expect the same September through November along with a second DLC Chapter and the aforementioned story DLC.

Looking ahead, you can also expect a second story DLC, more weapons, enemies, events, and both paid and free DLC as part of Techland's five years of planned support.

Released on February 4, back in April it was announced Dying Light 2 sold through 5 million copies during its first month of availability across all platforms.

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

