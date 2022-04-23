Dying Light 2 has sold over 5 million copies

Techland has announced a sales milestone for Dying Light 2.

According to the developer, the game sold through 5 million copies during its first month of availability across all platforms. The game was released on February 4, so total sales will be higher.

The studio also announced the first game in the franchise, Dying Light, has now surpassed 20 million in sales.

The action-RPG survival horror from Techland is set 20 years after the first game and stars a new protagonist named Aiden. The City, where everything takes place, is set in Europe and the map, which is four times larger than the original game, can be explored freely. There are different factions in the game which you will interact with, and your decisions will have an effect on the world and how NPCs perceive you. Some decisions can also open or close off areas of the city to you.

In the sequel, new zombies have been added, and like the first game, they are slow in the daytime and more aggressive at night. During the nighttime hours, zombies come out of hiding, giving you a chance to explore their lairs.

Techland plans to support the game for at least five years post-release by expanding the world with new stories, locations, in-game events, and more. The first DLC included the free factions-inspired DLC, followed by the first set of challenges in March. Next week will see a series of events revolving around the mutated infected, New Game+ is expected later this month, the second set of challenges are coming in May, and the first story DLC is scheduled for June.