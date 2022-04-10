Dying Light 2's New Game+ mode coming "by the end of this month"

Techland has confirmed that a New Game+ mode will be coming to Dying Light 2 by the end of April in the game's next big patch.

The official Dying Light Twitter account has provided an update on when players can expect the third patch for Dying Light 2. "It will be one of the biggest patches we've released so far," wrote the official Twitter account. "Apart from many fixes for both multi and single-player mode, it will also introduce a New Game+ mode, giving you more reasons to re-visit The City."

In a follow-up tweet, the account wrote "We're planning to release patch 3 on all platforms by the end of this month. Full notes will be available once the update is live." No other details were provided on what players can expect from the next update.

Last month, Dying Light 2 received its second big patch, fixing a range of issues that were plaguing the game. For one, it fixed the frustrating deathloop glitch, which would make players that died in a restricted area respawn elsewhere, and not be able to make it back to the mission area in time.

Multiple quests were also fixed as part of the update, as well as fixing crashes or black screens in certain situations, Survivor Sense now works correctly, and a number of other fixes were made too.

In VG247's review of the game, we said "Dying Light 2 is messy and uneven. It’s also unique, exhilarating, and just plain fun to play, with one of the best settings in recent memory – despite the nagging feeling that the game could, and should, be more than what it is. Techland has made great strides forward with the sequel, but it’s clear the future of Dying Light can’t be just about making a bigger city to climb around in. The sequel has given the series some good breadth – now it just needs some proper depth."