Dying Light 2 patch makes improvements to ragdoll mechanics, eliminates deathloops, more

Dying Light 2 has a new patch that tackles issues reported by the players.

It also focuses on technical and gameplay improvements, such as ragdoll mechanics, story progression glitches, eliminates deathloops, and also features fixes for numerous co-op issues.

This patch includes fixes for story progression, UI/UX, Nightrunner tools, combat improvements, night balance, the final boss fight, outro, and makes balance and technical improvements.

It also adds a brutality pack, which brings immersive details to melee combat.

The patch also fixes blocks in multiple quests, works to eliminate crashes or black screens in certain situations, level 4 of the chase is now more difficult, the Howler’s senses have seen a range increase, Survivor Sense now works correctly and can be triggered without any cooldowns, an issue where the opponent does not react correctly to other players and does not change behavior that might lead to several glitches during co-op play has been fixed, and Banshees and Chargers are now more easily spotted in the Infected hordes during the night.

Improvements to the Options Menu Information Architecture include a dedicated Accessibility Tab, a high-performance preset that optimizes the displayed graphics which allows you to play Dying Light 2 on older computers and laptops was introduced, DX12 cache-related improvements have been made, and the game now works smoother upon the first launch.

AVX technology is also no longer used in the game, improving issues related to a game crashing on the launch.

Right now patch 1.2 is available on PC and will be available in a few days for console players.

You can look over the full patch notes at the link.