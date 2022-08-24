Dying Light 2 DLC Bloody Ties moved to October 13, new community update released

Techland has announced a new release date for the Blood Ties DLC, the first post-release story content drop for Dying Light 2.

Originally set to release earlier this before being moved into September, Bloody Ties will now arrive on PC alongside PlayStation and Xbox consoles October 13.

The DLC will feature new challenges and quests, arena fights, new weapon fights, and more as you try to reach Carnage Hall.

The old opera building is full of challenges and quests, new weapon types, character interactions, and discoveries to uncover.

While you wait, a new community update was released today and implements a horde of requested changes.

These changes include improved infected behavior, a distance tracker, key fixes, higher spawn rates of special infected, technical improvements, and one of the most requested additions: color grading presets evoking E3 2019's gameplay trailer.

You can look over the contents of the community update below.