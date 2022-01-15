Techland will support Dying Light 2 for at least 5 years post release

Techland plans to support Dying Light 2 for a long time after its initial drop on February 4.

According to the developer, the plan is to expand the world for at least five years post launch with new stories, locations, in-game events and more.

This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who played the first Dying Light.

Released in 2015, Techland continued to support the game for several years post-release with downloadable content packs, content drops, and free updates. The developers also teamed up with the studios behind Left 4 Dead 2, Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, and Rocket League to create crossover content.

Revealed at E3 2018 during the Xbox press conference for an early 2020 release, Techland announced in January the game would miss its 2020 window. In May of last year, a December 7, 2021 release date was revealed. However, the game was later delayed to February 4, which remains the official release date.

Dying Light 2 will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch (Cloud Version).

If you plan on picking it up for PC, here's the requirements. And if you are wondering how long the game is, well, that will depend upon how much of a completionist you are.