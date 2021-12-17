Dying Light 2 Stay Human developer Techland revealed the system requirements to the action RPG sequel, and they range from manageable to enough horsepower to facilitate some truly stunning graphics.

Divided into four different sections mixing low settings, high settings, and ray tracing abilities, the absolute minimum graphics cards necessary to fire up Dying Light 2 are the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and the AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB. Meanwhile, if you want the absolute best graphical experience complete with ray tracing, you need the NVIDIA RTX 3080 10 GB, though with shortages of video cards still in full force, those settings will be for the very few. It seems that the goal of these hardware requirements is to provide as wide of a window as possible for players to experience the game how they can and want.

Elsewhere in the requirements list, while you can play Dying Light 2 with a regular hard drive, Techland strongly recommends a solid state drive to play the game with. And the framerate ranges from 30-60 FPS. The game’s C-Engine, Techland’s proprietary engine, was built to be highly scalable.

As previously reported, Dying Light 2 will have a Performance Mode on consoles focusing on high framerate as well. You can also play the game on Nintendo Switch, albeit from the cloud. And weapon durability is coming back to the game, so prepare for that.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will release February 4, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, and PC, and will have a cloud version available for the Nintendo Switch.