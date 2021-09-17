Weapon durability returns in Dying Light 2

Techland has revealed a few more details about its approach to weapon design in the upcoming Dying Light 2. In a new episode of the dev diary series Dying 2 Know, the developer touched on some of the new and returning mechanics in the sequel.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Anyone who played the original game knows that weapon durability was a big factor in combat. Weapons would have varying durability stats, depending on their quality, and often broke after extended use. You could repair them, but the game generally encouraged holding more than one weapon at a time so you can quickly switch between them.

Producer Szymon Strauss explained that Techland is bringing back this mechanic for Dying Light 2, though the developer is hoping players will utilise the verticality and environmental traps more this time around. Speaking of which, though the game does not have firearms, there are some stationary cannons you can fire.

The video only showed concept art for them, but it sounds like they're intended to be used in limited situations, and not something you can get on and wreak havoc.

Interestingly, while weapons in Dying Light 2 are almost entirely melee, their designs have changed dramatically from the first game. Where you'd usually find common objects like knives and machetes, the sequel takes place 20 years into the apocalypse, so people have essentially reverted back to medieval times by designing elaborate weapons made up of different random components.

Dying Light 2 was recently delayed to 2022. The game will now be released February 4 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S.